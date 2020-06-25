GOP taps lawyer to fill seat

In a rare move, the chairman of the Allen County Republican Party endorsed a candidate today for Allen County Council's District 4 seat.

Chairman Steve Shine said he will endorse local attorney Apryl Underwood – who prefers to go by Elizabeth, her middle name – to replace former Councilman Larry Brown, who resigned this week amid controversy over disparaging comments he made about Black Lives Matter protesters in Allen County.

Underwood will be nominated at a July 6 caucus, during which Republican precinct committee members from the 4th District will vote on Brown's replacement.

“When I got the call to consider this position, given the times, I thought about how I could serve and be of public service and I thought this would be a way to do that,” Underwood said in an interview Wednesday. “I'm excited at the prospect of diversity and progress and change – that I think nationally so many people are asking for – and being a part of the solution.”

It's the first time Shine has ever endorsed a candidate during a primary campaign or caucus. He said his decision to endorse Underwood, a Black woman, was based on “radical listening – that is listening intently to the vibes coming from the community” and working proactively to seek diversity.

“It just makes sense that now is the time to have some bold leadership and to indicate that the Allen County Republican Party is listening and is responsive to the voices of the community,” he said.

Shine said several “imminently qualified” people inquired about filling Brown's seat. Shine said when he made it clear he was backing Underwood, those who asked about the position understood. Shine did not say who had asked about the position.

“I am very pleased with the responses I am getting from those people who have inquired as to what we were doing,” Shine said. “Those people were imminently qualified, but they understood that we have an opportunity to influence the community in this manner, and that is what I am recommending.”

Underwood, 38, is a Fort Wayne resident and an associate attorney at Barnes & Thornburg LLP. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School and holds a master's degree in public affairs from the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She has a master's degree in medical science from the Indiana University School of Medicine, as well.

Underwood was admitted to the bar in Indiana, California and Wisconsin.

Prior to her law career, Underwood worked in genetics research related to pharmaceutical drug therapies, advised elected officials on emerging health care issues and helped draft health care legislation.

She currently works as a litigator on product liability and contract disputes.

Underwood's father is Oscar Dowdell-Underwood, who founded Cornerstone Christian College Preparatory School and Cornerstone Christian Bible College International. He is also senior pastor of Destiny Dome Embassy at Cathedral of Praise Ministries International.

Shine acknowledged that Underwood has financially supported Democrats in the past, activity that could be concerning to some within the county party. Recently, Huntertown Town Council member Brandon Seifert was involved in a push to remove Precinct Committeeman Joseph Townsend over his support last year of a Fort Wayne City Council member who is a Democrat.

However, Shine said he's known Underwood about 25 years as someone who has been consistently interested in politics since the age of 16.

“If we had to be based on political purity, I know three people who would not have served in the positions they had or are currently serving,” he said. “One would be former Democrat Ronald Reagan, two would be former Democrat Mike Pence and three would be former Democrat Steve Shine.”

Randy Brown, managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg's Fort Wayne office, described Underwood as a phenomenal lawyer and a “huge add for us in the Fort Wayne office.”

“Since she's been with us, I have had the opportunity to work with her closely. She's a talented litigator and advocate for her clients, but most importantly, she's just a fair-minded, reasonable, thoughtful individual,” he said.

“She's also very intent on being a part of her community, giving back to her community and wanting to make a difference.”

Underwood said she, “like many people who are currently a part of the Republican Party ... at some point has agreed with or identified with ideals and values that are across the aisle.”

Specifically, Underwood said she supported former President Barack Obama's election, “which was a historic moment for our country, for African Americans,” but didn't agree with all of his policies.

“Regardless of that record, the values I stand for are conservative and align with the Republican Party,” she said.

