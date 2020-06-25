Sheriff: Work release will end Aug. 1

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has told participants the county's work-release program will end in upcoming weeks, a county official confirmed today.

The program allows convicted low-risk offenders to hold jobs while living at a facility on the former Byron Health Center property at Carroll and Lima roads instead of spending time in jail.

Allen County Council President Joel Benz confirmed Gladieux sent a notice to work release participants that they should arrange for lawyers or other representation to get the conditions of their confinement legally changed.

Benz said he spoke to Gladieux this morning.

The work release program has been involved in controversy for several months after some county officials indicated they wanted to use a former state juvenile correctional at 7117 Venture Lane for Community Corrections. That building had been renovated by the sheriff's department to house work-release participants, who now are housed in an aging building on the former Byron campus.

