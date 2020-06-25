Youth councils give up-close look at city government

New Haven youth will have the mayor's ear, once again, when a Mayor's Youth Advisory Council restarts.

In a news release Wednesday, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said the council will be reestablished this fall.

The program focuses on connecting high school students with the New Haven community by engaging them in service projects, leadership development and networking opportunities.

“I am excited to bring the MYAC program back to the city,” McMichael said in the release. “Helping the youth connect with local officials and engage with our community will help build a strong foundation for new leaders to strengthen and grow our city.”

Karen L. Richards is community liaison for special programs at the Fort Wayne mayor's office and mentor for the Fort Wayne Mayor's Youth Engagement Council. Richards said she's excited for the new program and is looking forward to working with the New Haven council.

“I think it's wonderful because they are at our back door,” Richards said of New Haven. “It will just be a wonderful benefit for those students getting involved and being able to learn leadership and be part of that council.”

The Fort Wayne Mayor's Youth Engagement Council has been running 12 years and typically has 18 to 23 students each year. The Youth Engagement Council is designed to connect sophomore, junior and senior high school students with community leaders and improve the community through service projects and engage students with local government.

Richards said the council has participated in projects like the Great American Cleanup, the Fort Wayne Sister Cities International Program and Riverfront cleanup.

The council also participates in the Youth Legislative Day in Indianapolis every year, and has been working with the mayor and city government on environmental awareness and action. This year, the council raised more than $500 through GoFundMe for health care workers who may have needed food during the pandemic. In 2017, it hosted the Dragon Boat Races and helped to raise $25,000 for Parkview Cancer Institute.

In New Haven, Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Director Deb-Anne Smith said she believes the council will have a positive impact.

“By offering a balance of interaction with government officials and allowing young people to give back to the community through community service projects, members benefit from positive youth development,” Smith said in a statement.

Richards believes the Fort Wayne council has done the same.

“(It) acknowledges to the public that kids are not just sitting at home on video games and watching TV,” she said. “These kids are really engaging.

“There's a lot of different organizations that reach out to these students,” Richards said, “because they know that they're here for the seriousness of the community and learning to be leaders.”