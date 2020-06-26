Amazon station, 150 jobs set for city

Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a delivery station in Fort Wayne, creating more than 150 jobs – not including the drivers the online retailer expects to deliver its packages.

The delivery station will be at 8610 Avionics Drive, Andre Woodson, an Amazon spokesman said.

The 150,000-square-foot shell building off Airport Expressway was constructed through a public-private partnership between the city of Fort Wayne's Redevelopment Commission, Great Lakes Capital, and The Hagerman Group, John Perlich, spokesman for the city said through email.

An exact opening date hasn't been set, but Woodson said Amazon typically starts the hiring process one to two months before a facility launches. Pay will be at least $15 per hour and benefits include health care coverage, a 401(k) with a 50% match and a career choice program that provides 95% of tuition and associated fees at accredited schools for courses that lead to technical and vocational certifications or associate degrees in eligible, in-demand fields such as for commercial driver's licenses or in nursing.

Woodson said the retailer supports education in fields “regardless of whether those skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.”

Amazon doesn't normally disclose the breakdown of full- and part-time employees, Woodson said, and it's unclear how many delivery drivers might be hired.

“I guess we'll just have to wait and see what it looks like once the building launches,” Woodson said in a brief telephone interview. “We're looking for people who are hard-working and focused on providing a great customer experience and are excited to be part of Fort Wayne.”

The delivery stations “power the last mile” of Amazon's logistics structure that provides packages to some Prime membership customers in two days. Goods sold by the retailer are stored in its fulfillment centers, sometimes called sortation centers, before they are sent to a delivery station. From there, they're loaded onto delivery vehicles and distributed to customers.

The local delivery station should help speed deliveries in Allen County. Amazon has eight fulfillment and sortation centers in Indiana, Woodson said. It has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S.

Amazon Flex, a program launched in 2015, gives individuals the opportunity to be their own boss as an independent contractor while delivering for Amazon, Woodson said through email. Delivery partners use their own vehicles and set their own schedule via the Amazon Flex app, which is available on Android and iOS devices.

Amazon also helps aspiring entrepreneurs start their own package delivery company through the Delivery Service Partner program, he said.

“Since the program launched in summer 2018, Amazon has supported the launch of more than 800 new small businesses globally who have hired tens of thousands of local driver jobs to make package deliveries,” Woodson said.

With a Map Tracking system, Amazon customers “can track their package in real time when its only 10 stops away, or Photo-On-Delivery, where we give customers a photo-confirmation of where their package was delivered,” he said.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said the new operation will “bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our community.” He called it “a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our citizens.”

Greater Fort Wayne received a direct call from Amazon, Perlich said, and the local chamber organization helped identify a site and building to meet the retailer's needs and coordinate partners “to make investing here a seamless process.”

“Through the shell building program,” Perlich said, “we were ready to go and it met Amazon's specifications.”

Amazon did not seek incentives or assistance, Perlich said. The Redevelopment Commission did assist the developers – Great Lakes Capital and The Hagerman Group – through a reimbursement agreement that addressed interest expenses during construction and lease-up.

Under that agreement, Perlich said, the reimbursement goes to GH Land Co., the developer. So far, the Redevelopment Commission had paid $130,023.53 to GH Land for interest on the construction loan.

“We can't determine the final amount (as of Thursday) because we're not certain at this time when the lease will be executed,” Perlich said in an email response.

“The final amount will be considerably less, however, than the not-to-exceed amount of $1,139,840,” he added.

