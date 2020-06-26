Fort Wayne/Allen County

FWFD seeks to fill 18 openings

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is seeking applicants ages 21 to 36 for 18 firefighter positions in its 93rd recruit class. Applications will be accepted through online only until 4 p.m. July 31. Classes start Feb. 1, and graduates will begin work at their assigned fire stations by June 19, 2021.

More information and instructions are available at FortWayneFireDepartment.org/Career-Opportunities/Hiring-Process.

Access to the internet can be found at the city's human resource department's job kiosk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Citizens Square, Suite 370 and at local libraries.

Applicants who successfully submit an application by the deadline will be notified of next steps.

BMV sets July 4 holiday closings

Most Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closed July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday, the BMV announced this week.

Branches open Monday through Friday or Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays will be closed July 3. All satellite branches and branches with a standard Tuesday-Saturday schedule are closed July 4.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours July 6. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to IN.gov/BMV.

Habitat schedules New Haven project

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne will kick off its newest build Wednesday, the first Habitat project in New Haven since 2006. The home is sponsored by the Home & Garden Show and will be in Lancia Homes' Victoria Lakes subdivision along Moeller Road.

A portion of the revenue from the Home & Garden Show was donated to Habitat to help pay for the home. Several exhibitors from the show made in-kind donations: Rain Drain & Leaf Guard, Overhead Door, Harlan Cabinets, Windows Doors & More, and Bushey's, officials announced Thursday.

Lancia is covering the development and infrastructure costs for three new homes. Habitat volunteers are building the houses. Lancia will provide construction management.

– Journal Gazette