Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Grief center to reopen July 6

Visiting Nurse's Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, will reopen to the public beginning July 6 following Gov. Eric Holcomb's reopening plan.

Grief support groups, including the men's and women's groups, plus pet loss support and suicide loss support, will return to their normal schedule that day. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

For information, call 260-435-3261 or go to www.vnfw.org/grief-support for a calendar of grief support groups.

Lunch on Square back at Freimann

The Downtown Improvement District announced Thursday that Lunch on the Square will return to its regular location of Freimann Square on July 9.

The event will be held every Thursday through Aug. 27, “six feet apart, as we continue to stay physically distant but socially connected,” the district said in a statement.

“Lunch on the Square is such a great tradition Downtown and we're pleased to be able to bring it back to Freimann Square,” DID President Michael Galbraith said. “Outdoor events in the fresh air can help bring people together while maintaining recommended social distancing. We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy all of the great food and live music. Smiling is great medicine – even if it's hidden behind your mask!”

Pathfinder joins with sanitizer maker

The need for hand sanitizer during the pandemic has led to a new partnership between Pathfinder Services OutSource Manufacturing division and Fusion Chemical, Pathfinder announced Thursday.

Fusion Chemical, a metalworking fluids manufacturer at 99 E. Joe St. in Huntington, adjusted its business model when the pandemic hit to also make hand sanitizer. It searched for local companies to help bottle and label the product.

On May 29, Fusion Chemical owners Matt East and Karl Kuchta contacted Mike Overholser, OutSource manufacturing sales and operation coordinator, about a job with a quick turnaround time. They needed 10,000 bottles filled and labeled by June 4 and 5,000 bottles filled and labeled soon after.

Pathfinder OutSource Manufacturing helps people with physical and developmental disabilities through employment at the facility to do work for other businesses.

– Journal Gazette