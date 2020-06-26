County's virus death toll passes 100

Allen County passed a grim milestone Thursday – more than 100 residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic.

The county reported an additional four confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 102. That places the county among four in Indiana where deaths have reached triple digits. The others are Marion County (675 deaths reported as of Wednesday), Lake County (238) and Johnson County (117).

Hamilton County and Hendricks County each had 97 deaths as of Wednesday. Totals reported Thursday were unavailable for counties other than Allen.

Allen County reported an additional 42 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 2,529.

DeKalb County health officials Thursday reported six new cases in residents ranging from 19 to 69 years old. The 69-year-old is hospitalized. Three patients are recovering at home, and no information was available about the other two, a 20-year-old and a 45-year-old.

The state health department Thursday reported 523 new cases and nine deaths, to bring Indiana's totals to 43,655 and 2,394, respectively.

State officials said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Thursday, nearly 36% of intensive care beds and nearly 83% of ventilators remained available.

However, the intensive care availability percentage has slipped below the approximately 40% or above levels seen last week.

Another 192 probable deaths have been reported statewide in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Statewide, 723 residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, and that number has generally been falling since a peak of 1,799 April 13.

