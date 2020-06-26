Fries defiant, won't quit seat

Allen County Councilman Ken Fries said he has no intention of resigning his seat, as a deadline set by a local activist group passed Thursday afternoon.

ChangeMakers Fort Wayne called for Fries' resignation this week, accusing the former Allen County sheriff of laughing while another council member made disparaging comments about Black Lives Matter protesters.

A video recording of the June 18 shows Fries and County Councilman Kyle Kerley, R-at large, lowering their heads as former Councilman Larry Brown spoke.

The ChangeMakers also criticized Fries for a comment the group said compared protesters to children who deserve a spanking.

Brown, who was first elected in 2010, resigned his seat Monday, and Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party, on Wednesday endorsed local attorney Elizabeth Underwood, a Black woman, as his replacement. A caucus vote is scheduled for July 6.

A Change.org petition posted to the ChangeMakers Fort Wayne Facebook page Monday afternoon gave Fries until 1 p.m. Thursday to vacate his position. The petition also called for Council President Joel Benz to apologize “on behalf of the council, as he did allow the disrespect to Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell and prolonged decision-making by Brown to resign.”

Fries was appointed to the council in 2018 after state Sen. Justin Busch was selected to fill a vacancy in Indianapolis left by former state Sen. David Long's retirement. Fries was Allen County sheriff from 2007 to 2015.

Thursday afternoon, the ChangeMakers petition had received 666 signatures.

“We have elections for that purpose,” Fries said of the push to remove him from office. “That's the process, this isn't going to be a coup d'etat.”

Fries said he wasn't aware anyone was calling for his resignation until reporters asked him about it on Monday.

Fries added no one from ChangeMakers Fort Wayne spoke to him directly to ask for his resignation.

An attempt to reach leaders of ChangeMakers Fort Wayne for comment Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.

