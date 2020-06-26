Gladieux moves to end work-release program

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has ended the county's work-release program as of Aug. 1. He said he feared he wouldn't have enough participants – or employees – to keep the program going.

The program allows convicted low-risk offenders to hold jobs instead of serving time in jail. When not working, participants have been living in a deteriorating building on the former Byron Health Center property at Carroll and Lima roads.

The sheriff's department planned to relocate the work-release program to a former state juvenile correctional center facility it had renovated at 7117 Venture Lane. But the 230-bed facility became an issue when county officials decided to use the building to house participants in the Community Corrections program instead.

The Community Corrections program is overseen by a board and the judicial system, not the sheriff.

Gladieux said after July 2019 that Allen Superior Court started denying work-release applications. Denied applications were rerouted to Community Corrections, he said.

And, recently, Community Corrections began recruiting work-release employees for the new facility. “Some have left already,” Gladieux said in an interview with The Journal Gazette at his office Thursday afternoon.

Work-release participants recently got notices that they should arrange for lawyers or other representation to get the conditions of their confinement legally changed by Aug. 1 because work release was ending.

That is the date the Venture Lane facility is expected to open for Community Corrections.

Presumably, work-release participants could be legally transferred to that program and live at the new location or be offered other alternatives.

“He (the sheriff) felt it would be pointless for there to be two programs, and he decided to end his,” said Allen County Council President Joel Benz, who spoke to Gladieux on Thursday.

Benz said the notice was to give participants a heads-up. “I don't think he was trying to leave them out on a limb,” he said.

Benz and Allen County commissioners President Therese Brown said state law allows a sheriff to oversee a work-release program – and doesn't prohibit him from ending it without other approvals.

However, Brown said the commissioners had “every intention to allow them (participants) to stay there (in the existing facility) until the end of their term.” The last participant was expected to be released in December, she said.

No imminent tear-down of the building is planned, Brown said. However, commissioners have said they are preparing the property for sale.

Commissioner Nelson Peters said commissioners have not told the sheriff to shut the program down. He said he could see both programs running “on a parallel path.”

Allen County Councilman Kyle Kerley said the county in May funded the work-release program through the end of the year and partially funded the Community Corrections re-entry program as well. Community Corrections is also partially funded by the state.

The work release program received about $1.4 million; Community Corrections about $1.7 million, he said.

Kerley, who spoke to The Journal Gazette with Gladieux on Thursday afternoon, also said that County Council was prepared to support the sheriff's work-release program, if the sheriff could find another building.

Gladieux said he offered 50 beds to Community Corrections to get started. But with all the uncertainty and changes, the number of work-release participants plummeted from 80 to 90 a year ago to about 40 now, he said.

Gladieux has been unhappy that the Venture Lane facility has been sitting vacant since October though the building is all but finished.

“I offered to do both programs but they (county officials) had already made up their minds. It was a coup. It was done very unprofessionally and inappropriately. It was done behind my back. A lot of dirty politics was played,” Gladieux said.

He said he was told his program needed to vacate the old building by October and realized that he couldn't keep it going until then.

“There's two things that Kyle and I would like people to understand,” Gladieux said. “Kyle didn't tell me I had to be out of that building by Oct. 1, I'm choosing to vacate my building, I'm going to be running out of employees by Aug 1.”

rsalter@jg.net

jdufffy@jg.net