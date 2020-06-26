Local entrepreneur to be featured on Amazon show

Brad Halsey, founder and CEO of Building Momentum, had multiple side businesses as a kid.

In the third grade, he printed his own newspaper using his parents' typewriter and paid five cents per photocopy to distribute it. He sold the copies for 10 cents, to make a profit.

Then there was the book-selling business. In middle school, Halsey and his class had mandatory reading time, and if you didn't bring a book, you were punished. Halsey said he kept his locker stocked with books and sold them for a quarter to schoolchildren eager not to get yelled at by a nun.

Today, Halsey is still finding ways to meet client needs, but on a much bigger scale. His tech and innovative solutions business, Building Momentum, will be featured on Episode 7 of the Amazon Prime original docuseries “Regular Heroes” tonight. The series highlights essential workers across the United States and their efforts to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Halsey grew up in Fort Wayne after moving here with his family while he was in the fifth grade. He graduated from Homestead High School.

His first official job? Delivering newspapers for The Journal Gazette.

In 2014, he co-founded Building Momentum with Albert Vega after leaving the Navy and wanting to further tech advances in combat zones.

“I started my own company to where I can, on my own time, go to battlefields and disaster zones and do problem-solving and help out where we can,” he said. “And I love teaching people how to do that.”

Halsey and Vega started Building Momentum with the intention of teaching technology to community groups, public schools, and the military in hopes of giving them problem-solving tools in a digital world.

Halsey said shooting for “Regular Heroes” was exciting. There were some long days, but he enjoyed working with the production company.

“At one point we even showed the team in between shoots how to weld,” he said.

Halsey and Building Momentum will be featured for their work in responding to coronavirus concerns by producing 2,000 reusable masks per week using their technology labs and for building an autonomous robot that uses UV-C light to disinfect their buildings at night.

When the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, Halsey knew that Building Momentum had to help. He challenged his team to build a robot in a week that would help sanitize businesses. His team delivered, going so far as to build conveyor belts and invent their own dosimeter, a device that kills the virus with light.

“I feel like anyone who has been trained like we have in problem-solving and using the resources around you, you have a responsibility to make a change,” Halsey said.

Halsey said he hopes viewers will understand that different perspectives make good ideas happen after watching his episode.

“Diversity isn't just nice to have. It's a must-have when it comes to solving hard problems, you have to have different points of opinion,” he said.

Halsey said he can't give much away about his episode, but said he includes a Peyton Manning joke, going back to his Indiana roots.