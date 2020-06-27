State to do extra tests of Andrews water

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Friday it will take additional samples to ensure Andrews' drinking water remains clean and safe.

IDEM issued a report Wednesday finding Andrews can cancel its “Do Not Drink” water advisory after shutting down one well and conducting a systemwide flush.

But the town responded Thursday, saying shutting down the well doesn't leave enough water pressure to fight fires. There is no timeline for when residents might be able to use the water again. The town is working on flushing the system without damaging the lines. It has not lifted the “do not drink” order.

IDEM tested the water in nine places Monday after town and county officials barred residents from drinking or using the water June 19.