Army turns to virtual events to boost recruiting

The Army is changing tactics to tackle recruiting during a pandemic.

The U.S. Army is conducting its first-ever virtual National Hiring Days from Tuesday through July 2, according to a Thursday news release. Army National Hiring Days is a three-day recruiting event for the U.S. Army. Due to coronavirus concerns, it will take place online.

The Army said it hopes to recruit 10,000 people during this event to serve in 150 different occupations.

“The last three months have challenged America, and our Army has been part of the team working to fight this pandemic together,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for the U.S. Army recruiting command, in the news release. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

Sgt. 1st Class Octavius Johnson, Army recruiter for the Fort Wayne North Army Recruiting Office, said he expects to meet the goal. This will be Johnson's first National Hiring Days.

“I believe that a lot of us don't understand the benefits and the opportunities the Army offers,” Johnson said. “Being able to talk to the youth and be able to spread that message, I enjoy that the most.”

In 2018, the Army failed to meet its goal of recruiting 76,500 soldiers, falling short by more than 6,000 soldiers according to fiscal reports from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The goal was lowed to 68,000 in 2019, and was met. In 2020, the Army has an end-strength goal of 485,000 active-duty troops by Sept. 30, according to E. Casey Wardynski, assistant secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs for an article from the Army News Service.

Johnson said the Army has traditionally recruited face-to-face, visiting schools and doing community outreach, but that reaching Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2015, through online methods has become a priority.

“We've come to a conclusion that interacting with (Gen Z) virtually actually works,” Johnson said. “It's kind of going to a method that we hope will work with the younger generation, or at least the class of individuals we're trying to recruit.”

In March, the Army was the first military service to announce it would be temporarily closing recruiting offices due to coronavirus concerns. The two Fort Wayne recruiting offices on Lima and Illinois roads have since reopened.

Johnson said the Army has upped its social media presence in preparation for the event and that virtual recruiting will take place on all social media platforms.

Aside from recruiting, the Army is taking other precautions during the pandemic, according to Johnson. Soldiers will be monitored closely for symptoms during basic training, and there will be virtual meetings whenever possible.

“A lot of effort is being put into this, and I truly believe that we're going to come close to what we're trying to achieve,” Johnson said.