City, county sued over protests

The same day a federal lawsuit was filed against the city of Fort Wayne and the Allen County sheriff, one of the plaintiffs was arrested on protest-related charges stemming from a weekend of unrest in late May.

Taylor R. Crane, 26, was charged with obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct involving “fighting or tumultuous conduct.” A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday and he was arrested the following day. Online court documents show those charges have been pending since May 29.

Crane has also been connected with a planned June 28 protest outside the home of Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of three people Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, alleges law enforcement officers violated protesters' First and Fourth Amendment rights during Black Lives Matter protests from May 29 to 31 and on June 14.

Crane is joined by fellow plaintiffs Kendall Dimond and Matt Carmer. All three, the lawsuit states, were present during protests in downtown Fort Wayne and witnessed aggressive police tactics to control and disperse the crowd.

The demonstrations, the lawsuit claims, “have been marred by officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department and deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Department taking violent and inappropriate actions” against protesters.

“Police must not respond to protesters speaking out against police brutality with yet more brutality. We will not let these violent attacks on our constitutional rights go unchecked,” said Ken Falk, legal director for ACLU of Indiana, in a statement. “Excessive use of force against protesters chills free speech and widens the rift of distrust between communities and the police that are sworn to serve them.”

The complaint backs up claims made by protesters that police provided no warning before using tear gas May 29 and that officers entered private businesses June 14 to arrest protesters seeking refuge.

Crane, one of the plaintiffs, was tear gassed May 29 and 30 and witnessed the use of rubber bullets against protesters as well, the suit states.

“(Crane) is aware that protests are continuing. He has checked in on them, but he has not stayed as he is fearful of being exposed to further violence by law enforcement officials,” the complaint states. “He wants to engage in peaceful protest without fear and without needing to be hypervigilant.”

The lawsuit claims Crane was on the Courthouse Green or the sidewalk when he was hit with tear gas. Crane was gassed multiple times, according to the lawsuit, and shot in the back by a rubber bullet.

But police say Crane was “observed walking in the intersection of Clinton Street and Main Street blocking traffic,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court on Friday. Police say they saw Crane on video feeds “multiple times going back and forth from the crowd that gathered in the middle of the intersection at Clinton Street and Main Street and walking up and down Clinton Street blocking traffic.”

“(Crane) was at the location the entire time other criminal activity was happening,” the affidavit states.

The document does not identify what other criminal activity was occurring at that time. Crane was identified with help from the police department's Gang and Violent Crimes Unit.

Dimond, the second plaintiff, witnessed police in riot gear leave Rousseau Centre on May 29, according to the lawsuit.

“She was instructed to get out of the way and she and other persons on the sidewalk moved so that they were pressed against a retaining wall, allowing the officers to pass,” the complaint states. “As the officers walked by, a number of them sprayed her and others with pepper spray.”

Later, according to the lawsuit, Dimond was near the intersection of Main and Clinton streets when a man collapsed as he was overcome by tear gas. Dimond and others dragged the man to the sidewalk.

“As she did this, the law enforcement officers fired numerous canisters of tear gas at them as they rescued this man,” the lawsuit states.

Since May 30, Dimond has checked in on protests periodically, but “generally just drives by,” the lawsuit states.

Carmer, the third plaintiff, took his young child to the May 29 protest “as he wanted to teach the child about the rights that all persons have in the U.S. and to engage in peaceful protest.”

The pair took shelter from the rain under trees in Freimann Square, where they witnessed police exit headquarters.

“Almost immediately, he saw plumes of smoke and persons being sprayed,” the complaint states. “He heard people screaming.”

“Chemical clouds” soon drifted into Freimann Square, causing Carmer and his child to run “to the far end of Freimann Square, attempting to get as far away from the Courthouse Green as possible.”

“(Carmer's) child was terrified and stated that the police were coming to kill them,” the lawsuit states.

The court has been asked to issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the city and sheriff's department from “taking any actions designed to interfere with or stop lawful protest activities” and from using “unreasonable force ... including but not limited to, employing tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper ball projectiles and stun grenades.”

City spokesman John Perlich declined to comment on pending litigation. Sheriff Dave Gladieux also declined comment.

Fort Wayne isn't the first Indiana city to be hit with a lawsuit regarding police response to recent protests. On June 18, the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against Indianapolis for its police department's response.

Other cities facing protest-related lawsuits include Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle, among others. On June 4, a federal lawsuit was filed against President Donald Trump and members of his administration over the use of tear gas to remove protesters from Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C.

The full complaint can be read in its entirely online at https://www.aclu-in.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/ft_wayne_protest_complaint.pdf.

