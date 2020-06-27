Coliseum preparing to host graduations

Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne is set to welcome thousands of people next month – just not all at the same time.

Beginning July 8, the venue will host several traditional June high school graduations, but with a slew of differences because of the coronavirus.

The venue has hosted only one other indoor event since it was shut down in March because of the state's gathering restrictions – last weekend's Lucky Duck Consignment Sale. The event was limited to 250 attendees at a time, including vendors.

But with the expected lifting of that restriction by July 4, crowds can be bigger – but seating in the building's main arena will still be limited to under 2,000 because of social distancing requirements, said Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager.

That has led to some “major differences” in how graduation ceremonies, already delayed, will be conducted, he said.

And it has meant major efforts to prepare the building before and between events.

Carroll High School will have two ceremonies to accommodate Northwest Allen County schools' graduates, at 7 p.m. July 8 and 9. East Allen County Schools plans five separate ceremonies, one for each high school and East Allen University, July 10 to 14.

Brown said a new precaution by the venue is use of portable electrostatic sprayers before and between ceremonies. The backpack units spray disinfectant that is said to be at least 90% effective at killing germs on frequently touched surfaces, including seats, door handles and railings, he said.

“We're doing all our regular cleaning – picking up trash, sweeping, floors, wiping down fixtures, plus spraying surfaces,” Brown said. “Our cleaning costs are going up 20% It's this whole additional step.”

Coliseum workers also changed filters in the building's air-handling system, which already meets fresh-air standards set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Brown said.

The venue has 1 million square feet under its roof.

Drinking fountains are turned off and workers are repeatedly wiping down high-touch surfaces from door handles to elevator buttons.

Steps also are being taken to maintain social distancing during the commencements.

Floor signs, spacing of chairs for graduates on the venue floor and marking seats and rows where spectators may sit, are among the measures, Brown said.

The Coliseum also is not allowing graduates to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas and asks them to stand for recognition instead. That way, sanitizing railings won't be needed between graduates, he said.

Schools and school districts also have imposed rules to prevent virus spread, including limiting tickets.

According to a news release, East Allen is not having graduates shake hands with administrators and is providing masks, along with a recommendation to wear them. Those who are over 65 or medically vulnerable are asked not to attend, and the ceremonies will be livestreamed, with a link to be provided later.

Carroll High School students whose last names begin with a letter in the first half of the alphabet will attend the first night's commencement; the rest will attend the second.

The district will have a Class of 2020 Circle of Friendship candle-lighting ceremony at the school's football and track area for graduates only at 8:30 p.m. July 10.

East Allen's commencement plans are at 7 p.m. July 10 for Leo High School with 940 guests allowed, 2 p.m. July 11 for New Haven High School with 900 guests, 2 p.m. July 12 for Woodlan High School with 540 guests, 7 p.m. July 13 for Heritage High School with 600 guests and 7 p.m. July 14 for East Allen University with 244 guests.

Fort Wayne Community Schools' graduations were changed to include a parade of vehicles at high schools where students could wear their gowns and pick up their diplomas and virtual ceremonies that began Monday.

Brown said hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the building and attendees are being strongly encouraged to wear masks, although they will not be mandated by the facility. A sign on the door Friday warns guests that the venue is not responsible for coronavirus transmissions.

Employees are screened for fever each time they report for work and are encouraged to go home or stay home if they feel sick, he noted. The Coliseum has not had any positive cases of workers on the job, but has had a handful of cases among the facility's 400-plus furloughed employees, he said.

Cleaning protocols and other information about the virus are posted at MemorialColiseum.com.

The graduations are all scheduled for after the state is expected to lift more of its coronavirus restrictions July 4, although that move is up to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Brown said.

“Why we've worked hard to make the Coliseum as safe as we can is that for many people it's the first graduate in their family,” he said. “It's important, and we're going to find a way to do these graduations in a safe way.”

