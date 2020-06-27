Developers, city divided on Electric Works

Fort Wayne officials and the partners developing the former General Electric campus seem to be out of step, despite participating in biweekly coordination meetings.

City officials on Friday extended by 30 days the deadline for RTM Ventures to nail down all funding sources for the $275 million Electric Works project. What officials described as the final extension resets the deadline to July 30.

Jeff Kingsbury, a partner in RTM Ventures, said the project is on track to meet the previous deadline of Tuesday.

Kingsbury and partners Josh Parker and Kevan Biggs notified city officials in an April 8 email that economic conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic had stalled progress on meeting closing requirements for an April 30 deadline. That request for an open-ended deadline was met by the city with an offer of a June 30 deadline with an optional 30-day extension. Kingsbury said RTM Ventures didn't ask to exercise that option and the partners were “very surprised” it was given.

City officials on Friday expressed concern about the lack of detail included in a $62 million loan commitment letter they received this week from Midland States Bank. They sat down with The Journal Gazette to discuss that and other aspects of the proposed multi-use Electric Works project.

The one-hour interview was conducted in a 24th-floor meeting room at the Faegre Drinker law firm. In the room were Jon Bomberger, attorney for the Redevelopment Commission; Nancy Townsend, the city's redevelopment director; and John Perlich, Mayor Tom Henry's spokesman. Christopher Guerin, president of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, participated by phone.

Bomberger said Midland's loan commitment depends on the bank's ability to solicit an unspecified number of other lenders to participate. The names of those banks and the amount each would lend weren't included in the letter – and neither was the total Midland is willing to lend, he said.

Townsend said the letter “doesn't meet the terms of the economic development agreement” between RTM Ventures and the city.

“It is a good stop in the right direction, but it is entirely incomplete,” Bomberger added.

Biggs told Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday that Midland officials had reviewed and approved terms of the deal. Bomberger and others in Friday's interview are concerned that the public might believe that commitment as firmer than it actually is.

“It's still very, very tentative,” Bomberger said.

The content of the commitment, Guerin said, “was not fleshed out for council. It was rather vague, in that sense.”

Asked whether he believed Biggs purposely misled City Council, Guerin said no.

“I think he was genuinely trying to give council an update based on the information that was available to them,” he said. “It probably would have been very hard and time-consuming” to go into the commitment's contingencies during the meeting.

Perlich said it's important for the public to know the developers don't have the necessary $62 million in bank loans locked up.

Kingsbury, one of Biggs' partners, said RTM Ventures had no desire to deceive city officials. Biggs was traveling Friday afternoon and not available for an interview by phone.

Midland's commitment – and the commitment's contingency on getting additional banks to join in – is standard for such large, complicated deals, Kingsbury said. It is “absolutely not” true that the deal isn't as solid as Biggs portrayed it, Kingsbury said.

David Findlay, president and CEO of Lake City Bank, confirmed that so-called syndication deals are “very typical” in these circumstances.

“This really is normal,” he added.

Findlay, who has seen Midland's commitment letter, described it as very specific when it comes to loan terms and requirements, which include proving Electric Works will generate enough in lease income to more than cover loan payments.

As the lead lender in the deal, Midland studied the market to ensure it included terms acceptable to prospective lenders and their loan approval committees, Findlay said. Midland officials would have wasted considerable time and effort if they crafted a deal that other banks wouldn't sign on to.

“That would make no sense for Midland to do that,” Findlay said. “And I don't think they've done that.”

Warsaw-based Lake City Bank is among those considering participating, he confirmed.

Kingsbury said half a dozen local and regional lenders are now reviewing the deal and deciding whether they want a piece of the business. He rejected the notion that city officials don't know which lenders are considering the deal. Those details are regularly disclosed during every-other-Thursday Zoom meetings, he said.

Although Bomberger, Townsend and Guerin chafed at the idea that Midland officials would have final approval over which financial institutions would be allowed to participate, they acknowledged they wouldn't object to specific lenders as long as they don't have criminal ties.

Kingsbury said developers are on track to close, a process that includes signing seemingly endless contracts, by the end of September. The team received city-issued construction permits Friday.

“We will invest over $200 million in Fort Wayne over the next 24 months, and to get there will require all partners working together,” he said.

Both sides acknowledge a lot of work remains.

“I absolutely believe that they will continue to work their hardest to do their best,” Townsend said of the developers. “And we will, too.”

