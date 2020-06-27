Parent of camper positive for COVID-19

The leaders of the Cole Center YMCA/Kendallville Park Department Day Camp were informed Friday that one of their campers lives in a household with a parent who tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer said.

The camper has demonstrated cold-like symptoms but has not been in attendance there since Tuesday, Gaff said.

Camp has been suspended until all campers and camp staff can be tested for the virus, he said.

Arrangements have been made with the Optum Testing Site at the Community Learning Center (Sherman Street Entrance) in Kendallville for free testing on Monday. The site can handle six people every half hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for a half-hour for lunch at noon and at 4:30 p.m. An appointment will not be necessary, but early arrival is encouraged.

While awaiting test results the campers and staff should self-isolate, especially from the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, Gaff said.

If there are no additional positive results, camp will resume July 6, officials said.

Campers have remained isolated from the general YMCA membership. Therefore, the Y operations will continue to operate with no interruption.

The announcement in Noble County came on the same day that the Indiana State Department of Health announced nine more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 510 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 44,140.

A total of 2,403 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by state health officials and occurred over multiple days, the state health department said.

In Allen County, four more residents have died from COVID-19 and 43 have tested positive, bringing the total to 2,572 cases and 106 deaths Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Allen County Department of Health's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.

The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 151.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 36% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

To date, 453,890 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 444,252 on Thursday. The new tests reported include about 1,400 negative tests dating from May onward from a lab that recently began reporting negative results to the department's electronic system.

Any Hoosier seeking testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

jchapman@jg.net