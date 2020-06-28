Greek Fest drive-thru proves popular

By midmorning, they'd run out of baklava. By the afternoon, the spanakopita was all gone.

But the cars kept driving into Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on East Wallen Road on Saturday. People placed their orders with volunteer staff and patiently waited in the hot sun for their masked server to come out with homemade Greek food. Security provided by Fort Wayne police kept the cars in order.

Gyros, chicken or pork shish kebabs, tiropita, Greek salad with feta cheese and olives, fries, rice and loukoumades were still available at 4 p.m. Saturday, the second day of the drive-thru “mini” Greek festival, marking the festival's 40th year.

“This is nothing,” said Nina Baker, church member and one of the organizers. “You should have seen it yesterday.”

Cars were backed up from the west on Wallen Road and the other way from Coldwater Road. Although the drive-thru was scheduled to close at 8 p.m., church members kept serving food until 9:30 p.m., Baker said.

Frank Makridakis, who has co-chaired the festival with his wife, JayLynn Makridakis, the last six years, sat inside the busy multipurpose room Saturday where orders were being filled.

“The response has just been amazing,” he said. Normally the festival is held at Headwaters Park, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day mini-festival held on the grounds of the church seemed to indicate a pent-up demand for authentic Greek cuisine.

“At the festival last year, we sold 3,800 gyros in four days,” Makridakis said. “(Friday), we sold 1,600 in one day.”

The church filled nearly 1,000 orders Friday, with the average order between $25 and $30, Makridakis said.

Since the Fort Wayne restaurant Friends closed, there is no dedicated Greek restaurant, although the owners of Cosmos and Liberty Diner offer Greek dishes on their menus, Baker and Makridakis said.

“This should tell us that people want an actual Greek restaurant in Fort Wayne,” said Baker, the festival's treasurer.

Makridakis estimated the church has about 150 families, many of them volunteering in the kitchen and the serving area. The Rev. Cosmin Sicoe was up to his elbows filling plastic containers with shish kebabs and rice, aided by church members and his wife, Grigoreta.

Proceeds from the festival go toward church expenses and local missions. One of the church missions is feeding the homeless downtown, Baker said.

Baker said the church may attempt another “Greek Fast 'n Go,” because this drive-through event proved so popular.

Church member Nikos Nakos stopped by to pick up food for his folks, and called the drive-thru a “wonderful idea.

“They should videotape it and send it to all the other Greek churches,” Nakos said. Friday night, he arrived at 6:47 p.m. to find 25 cars in front of him.

Shirley and Nancy Fecher came to the church Saturday and put in their order for gyros, dumplings (loukoumades) and other food.

“They're out of baklava,” said Shirley Fecher. “Two days is not enough.”

Both of them have gone to the festival for years, they said. And just for the food, Nancy Fecher said “we'd like to convert.”

