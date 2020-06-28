Police want death lawsuit tossed

INDIANAPOLIS – Seth Mann – a white four-year Indiana State Police trooper – used a chokehold to pull a Black man suspected of assault off a chain-link fence about 3 a.m., May 18, 2012.

Then things turned deadly.

Mann described the seconds leading to the shooting of 33-year-old Lucius Washington in a recent deposition from a wrongful death lawsuit that also accuses the Indiana State Police of whitewashing the case in an official report. He was questioned by attorneys from the Frey Law Firm in Terre Haute and the attorney general's office.

Q: Did (Washington) come in contact with any of the items on your gun belt?

A: I believe he grabbed my radio. I felt like he was grabbing my radio. And he ripped my lapel mic off, grabbed the cable. There's a cable that runs from it up to a lapel microphone that clips right here. Somehow he got his hands on that. It's possible that he was, yeah, just trying to get off me.

Q: Did he strike you and hit you?

A: No.

Q: Did you strike and hit him?

A: Yes.

Q: Tell us what you did in that regard.

A: I kind of planted my feet and shifted my weight and thrusted with my hips to take his weight off me. And then I would say three or four punches to his stomach and ribs and then pushed him, pushed him off to my right ... he landed to my right beside me in the grass.

Q: How far away from you?

A: Probably 7 or 8 feet, no – more than 5, probably less than 10.

Q: What happened next?

A: I sat up, drew my duty weapon, and fired.

Q: Did he have any kind of weapon at that point?

A: I didn't see any weapons.

Mann, court records and reports consistently say, shot Washington nine times, a quick burst of five then two “controlled pairs” – pop-pop pop-pop. And Washington begged for help.

Mann said he reassured Washington an ambulance was on the way. Washington, he recalled, said he didn't want to die; Mann told him to “hang in there.”

Q: Was he conscious all the time you were there?

A: Yes, until the end.

But a jury might never get to hear the case if a judge finds in favor of a state motion for summary judgment or dismissal. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in Marion County – at a time of major protests over police brutality. But on Friday it was delayed until Oct. 15.

The key issue in the case is if the plaintiff – the mother of Washington's minor son – can legally file the wrongful death action despite the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The description of the shooting has remained generally consistent – Mann happened upon a group of people beating a man on West Main Street in Fort Wayne. When he turned his squad car around, several people walked away. One man – Washington – walked away at a fast pace and Mann said “Hey, come here, man,” several times.

Mann then started chasing Washington, who tried to scale a fence, and the trooper attempted to put him in a chokehold. They fell backward to the ground and Mann said he felt Washington's hands on the left side of his gun belt. His gun was on the right side.

Mann didn't radio for support and left his vehicle open and unattended when running after Washington.

The lawsuit was filed after an anonymous person sent copies of two different Indiana State Police Firearms Review Board reports to Washington's family in March 2017.

The initial version of the report criticized the investigation into the 2012 shooting, and found Mann made multiple mistakes during the incident. It recommended the case be referred to internal affairs to address violations of departmental procedures. But a final report issued several weeks later was scrubbed of those critical statements.

Both reports found Mann's use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” There was one dissenting member on that finding.

The chair of the review board was changed on the final report from Maj. Brent S. Johnson, commander of the training division, to Maj. Steve E. Hillman, assistant chief of staff in the fiscal division.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards decided no charges would be filed against Mann before either report was finished.

Mann remained on the job after the shooting but when Superintendent Doug Carter took over in January 2013 he pulled Mann off the road and placed him on administrative duty. He also ordered the review board investigation.

Ultimately, Mann was not punished related to the shooting. He resigned in August 2016 after crashing his vehicle and Carter gave Mann an opportunity to leave without being fired. He now works for the Indiana Department of Transportation and lives in Auburn.

Depositions

Carter was deposed in September and one of the things he was asked about was Mann's use of a chokehold on Washington.

Carter said the state police train officers to use a “vascular restraint” instead of a chokehold and questioned the attorney in the deposition.

“Have you been in a deadly force encounter?” Carter asked.

The superintendent then added that he wasn't going to “come up with a conclusion,” because he wasn't there and “when you're fighting another human being for your life, you can't say, 'Hold on a second. I wasn't trained that way,' or, 'Don't shoot at me. I'm not quite ready.'”

Mann said in his August deposition that “I don't think I fully locked in” the chokehold. He said officers are trained not to use a respiratory choke because it would be considered lethal force. But a vascular neck restraint would just cut off circulation and cause temporary unconsciousness.

One member of the review board – then-1st Sgt. Kevin Rees – did not find Mann's use of deadly force reasonable. Rees was a firearms instructor in the training division at the time.

“The shoot itself I didn't feel there was enough jeopardy, that there was jeopardy at the time he pressed the trigger to shoot,” he said in a February deposition.

Testimony differs about whether Mann thought Washington was trying to get his gun. Mann said he feared for his life and it was “possible” that Washington could get the gun.

Rees said he signed off on the original firearms report – there were actually six versions – and never gave permission for deleting anything. He also was never consulted about its redrafting. He was upset it was watered down and noted that photos of the beating victim were put in when they had nothing to do with the shooting incident.

Making a change

Carter said in his deposition that he removed Brent Johnson from the board because Carter didn't trust him – saying Johnson was hard to rationalize with. Ultimately, Johnson was demoted. Carter said it had nothing to do with the Mann case specifically.

Carter said training issues identified in the Mann case – such as not following proper procedure with his flashlight, using an inappropriate chokehold and not using correct verbal commands – are separate from whether a shoot was reasonable and didn't belong in firearms review board report.

And he said there was nothing new that could be learned by sending the case along to the Office of Professional Standards.

“Remember, this young man had been in limbo. The family had been in limbo,” Carter said in his deposition.

Attorneys for the state police recently tried to assert a new legal defense for Mann – a state law legislators passed in 2019 that provides civil immunity for certain justified uses of force, particularly in self-defense. But the judge would not allow the law to be applied retroactively to the 2012 shooting.

The legal case

A trial was scheduled for September but now will be delayed because the judge must first rule on the summary judgment motion.

The Indiana State Police argue the statute of limitations clearly bars the lawsuit and that the police did not fraudulently conceal information as alleged.

They point out that Catherine Arnos, the mother who brought the suit, contacted the prosecutor's office once and never heard back. She relied on media reports that Mann was cleared.

“Whatever the requirement for due diligence, this surely does not reach the threshold,” their motion said.

After the Allen County prosecutor decided not to file charges, Carter ordered a review board be conducted on the shooting.

“The (state police) Superintendent could have just chosen to not hold a Firearms Review Board, and then there would be nothing for Plaintiff to claim was hidden from her,” court records said.

A response opposing the motion for summary judgment notes that the report dated April 4, 2013, found six deficiencies of the investigation and 11 violations of protocol by Mann.

The plaintiff's attorney said the new chairman of the review board – Hillman – never held a meeting and wasn't present for any discussions or interviews.

“Cathy (Arnos) would submit that a jury may infer that it is entirely possible that the last four shots were intentional “kill shots” and were designed to finish off the killing of Lucius when he was already seriously wounded, subdued and helpless from being shot at five times at close range,” the brief said.

Carter said in his deposition it's easy to criticize the number of shots.

“He fired until the threat that he perceived was neutralized. So I'm not going to take a subjective opinion about how many shots were fired,” he said. “I would be concerned if the shots were fired that didn't hit anything. Obviously that would be a training issue. But the notion of criticizing the number of shots – I wasn't in that alley – that wouldn't be fair. I'm not going to do that.”

