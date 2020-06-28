Science Central program lets kids mix science, art

Charley Price held steadfast to her artistic vision Saturday morning despite her patron's urging.

No matter how many times her daddy asked, the 5-year-old didn't want to leave her fingers' outline on cyanotype paper, choosing instead to pile on leaves, sticks, rocks and a starfish-shaped cutout.

“So, no hand, huh?” Jeff Price said. “Looks like we're doing all underwater seascapes.”

The specially treated paper transforms in bright sunlight to permanently capture the outline of objects placed on it. Charley, who wants to be an astronaut when she grows up, was among about 20 children who experimented with the photographic technique Saturday morning at Science Central.

Erin Patton-McFarren, a local artist and art teacher, led two sessions outside the local children's museum, a shaded venue meant to encourage social distancing. Organizers said the modest attendance was expected as parents struggle to decide which activities are safe in a world with the threat of coronavirus.

The program was one of two paid for with a $4,500 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, said Amy Alexander, Science Central's education director.

Patton-McFarren encouraged the children to try varied materials and arrangements.

“Sometimes it doesn't work out, but that's OK. You can try again,” she said. “There's stuff all around you can use in your artwork.”

The cyanotype process crosses subject lines in interesting ways, Patton-McFarren said. It involves the art of arranging objects to create an image and the science of processing the chemically coated paper.

“I teach art according to the engineering process,” she said, adding that she stresses problem-solving when teaching students at Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, a STEAM magnet school.

Alexander agreed that the STEAM subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and math can easily overlap.

“I love the blurred lines that all of this creates,” she said before mimicking some old-school views. “'This has to be art.' 'This has to be science.'”

“Nope,” Alexander added, shaking her head.

Cecelia Doherty didn't care about any of that.

The 9-year-old Fort Wayne girl was too busy making one image after another. The children, who worked on picnic tables, were each given five sheets of cyanotype paper and various trinkets to arrange atop them.

After the works were exposed to sunlight, Patton-McFarren swished each paper in the chemical bath with a gloved hand, being careful to keep children out of the liquid.

“Ready?” she asked one child. “It's going to go for a swim.”

One of Cecelia's pictures included images of two flowers and a kitten she'd drawn on clear acetate placed over the cyanotype paper. She added a pink feather for whimsy.

Eileen Doherty said her daughter recently completed the third grade.

“She loves art. She's been doing art all this time in quarantine,” Doherty said. “She's been doing lots of painting. I think that's her favorite. She will spend hours doing it.”

Cecelia, who dived into the next piece as soon as she'd laid the previous one flat to dry, paused just long enough to share her thoughts on the activity.

“I like it. I like to do art,” she said. “I like science stuff. I like to experiment with stuff because I think it's really cool.”

Maybe the synergy of art and science aren't lost on her after all.

