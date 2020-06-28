Sweetwater takes annual GearFest online

Sweetwater Sound didn't skip a beat this year when the coronavirus pandemic made hosting 17,000 guests at its Fort Wayne campus unrealistic.

The online music technology and instrument retailer made the logical choice: It shifted GearFest2020 to a two-day, online experience held Friday and Saturday.

Heather Herron, Sweetwater's spokeswoman, said officials never seriously considered canceling the event.

“The challenge was being able to pivot quickly,” she said in an email. “We start planning the following year's GearFest right after the previous one, so it meant having to throw much of that planning out the window. We essentially had to start over in late April/early May when we made the decision to move it online.”

Chuck Surack, Sweetwater's founder and president, launched GearFest 18 years ago as a way to eliminate barriers between customers and equipment manufacturers. The annual event allows music lovers to geek out over the sleekest electric guitars, the most powerful amplifiers and the latest recording software.

Last year, GearFest attracted a record 17,000 visitors, who were able to choose from 81 live workshops. Typically, about 500 vendors participate in the industry show.

Grammy winners Alan Parsons and Nile Rodgers were among the artists interviewed this year for GearFest's streaming event.

Todd Rundgren was in Hawaii when he did a video interview with Mitch Gallagher, Sweetwater's editorial director who is also a musician, producer and music technology expert.

Rundgren's hit songs include “Can We Still Be Friends,” “Hello It's Me” and “We Gotta Get You a Woman.”

“It's a lot easier than going to Indiana,” Rundgren said about the online interview, which streamed Saturday afternoon.

Gallagher and Rundgren's conversation touched on various topics. On the biggest challenge to songwriting, Rundgren said it's getting into surroundings quiet enough for him to hear the music in his head.

Rundgren, the son of a Dupont engineer, also talked about being among the first musicians to set up a home recording studio. His current tools include an Apple MacBook Pro and Reason Studios software.

“The technology was kind of taken for granted in our household,” Rundgren said, explaining his willingness to experiment with cutting-edge options.

Gallagher moderated a producers panel in mid-afternoon with seven music producers answering viewers' questions live. Among the issues they addressed was how to get started in the music business. The professionals recommended working hard and being authentic.

Recorded commercials streamed between some of the longer programming. For example, country superstar Brad Paisley was seen in a spot promoting Dr. Z amps, equipment Paisley uses and endorsed as affordable.

Earlier in the afternoon, GearFest streamed Gallagher's interview with Jonathan McReynolds, an award-winning gospel performer who is a judge on BET's “Sunday Best,” a program McReynolds described as being “like an 'American Idol' for gospel singers.”

McReynolds also performed his song, “People.”

“There's a human side to all of us,” he said when asked to give advice to budding songwriters. “I hope you focus on that.”

sslater@jg.net