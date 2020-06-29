Library cancels Rock the Plaza

The Allen County Public Library has canceled this year's Rock the Plaza concert series.

The free concerts take place on the main library's plaza every Saturday evening between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

“We were holding out hope that we would be able to salvage at least part of this year's concert series. However, as other large events in our area are being canceled or postponed and COVID-19 rates continue to climb, we did not see how we could hold Rock the Plaza this year,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement-ACPL, in a news release.

Staff who oversee Rock the Plaza hope to offer streamed concerts featuring acts originally scheduled to perform. Information on upcoming Studio Sessions will be posted on www.acpl.info.

Trinity English pastor retiring

The Rev. Kathleen W. Haller, pastor at Trinity English Lutheran Church, is retiring after nearly 36 years. Her last day is Tuesday.

Haller, who graduated from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1980, was a pioneer for women ministers. After serving the Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton, Ohio, she became associate pastor of education at Trinity English Fort Wayne in December 1984, according to a news release. She received her doctorate in congregational mission and leadership from Lutheran Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2007.

Haller has led adult education programs, and since 2001, has overseen the parish's Pastoral Care Ministries and helped other programs flourish. According to the church, her inspirational and personal sermons at celebration-of-life services will be remembered.

Haller plans to read most of the books she's acquired, borrow more from the library and be of service in her family, the church and the community.

