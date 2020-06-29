City officials announce $24 million in street improvements

Fairfield Terrace neighborhood on Fort Wayne's south side was built in the World War II era and became one of Fort Wayne's many stable areas for raising a family.

Trouble is, after all those years, the streets in the neighborhood didn't stay so stable.

This morning, members of the street department chose one of them, Burns Boulevard, to announce the city's annual commitment to maintaining and improving neighborhood thoroughfares.

The boulevard, a neglected cousin of other neighborhood boulevards, was initially built as a gravel street, said Shan Gunawardena, public works director, after a news conference outlining $24 million in improvements throughout the city's residential areas.

Since then, he said, the boulevard was periodically maintained as a chip-and-seal roadbed. But now, the street has had so many layers of paving that it drains water into residents' yards, a problem exacerbated by the lack of sidewalks.

Now, the city plans to bid a project for an asphalt street with sidewalks and curbs that will maintain the park-like strip but provide more stability, Gunawardena said. Construction should begin next year, he said.

"I’m encouraged that we’re in position to move forward with several neighborhood infrastructure improvements," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement.

