10.4% of county tests are positive

Slightly more than 1 in 10 Allen County residents tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 have tested positive during the course of the epidemic, state statistics show – slightly more than the statewide percentage.

As of Sunday, Allen County's positive tests stood at 10.4%, compared with the statewide rate of 9.4%, according to Indiana State Department of Health statistics.

Allen County reported 25,265 tests, with 2,621 positive tests. Indiana has administered 476,519 tests with 45,228 of them positive.

On Monday, the Allen County Department of Health reported an additional 21 residents had tested positive, bringing the county total to 2,649 confirmed cases. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, leaving the total at 107.

DeKalb County reported six new cases, bringing the total to 157. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the number at four.

DeKalb's new patients range in age from 26 to 85; all were reported recovering at home.

The state health department reported 312 more Hoosiers had tested positive, bringing to 45,228 the total number of confirmed cases. Deaths total 2,432, an increase of five. A total of 192 deaths probably related to coronavirus have been reported statewide in patients for whom no positive test is on record

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity inched upward from late last week, state health officials said.

As of Monday, more than 40% of ICU beds and almost 84% of ventilators were available, up from about 36% and 83%, respectively.

