Water safe to drink in Andrews, officials say

Water is safe to drink again in Andrews, local and state officials said Tuesday.

The Andrews Town Council lifted all restrictions, according to the Huntington County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Facebook page.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Tuesday it collected a second round of drinking water samples Sunday at the Andrews Water Department in response to a Do Not Drink advisory issued June 19 by town and county officials.

An independent laboratory was hired by IDEM to test the samples for volatile organic compounds and disinfection byproducts. The volatile organic compounds lab analysis evaluated the presence of the chemical vinyl chloride, IDEM said.

The results showed that all finished drinking water samples being delivered to customers and residents met the safe drinking water standards set by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. This is in addition to two previous rounds of sampling that also showed the finished drinking water met all standards set by the Safe Drinking Water Act, IDEM said.