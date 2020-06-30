Zoo to open for public; anti-virus plan in place

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will open to the public Saturday.

The zoo has developed a plan in accordance with the state's Back on Track Indiana plan to reopen. The plan suggests visitors wear face coverings and follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines. The zoo is also asking all guests to stay home if they or anyone in their party feels sick.

Operating hours will be noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Jim Anderson, the zoo's executive director, said zoo members have enjoyed exclusive access the past few weeks.

“The zoo looks beautiful,” he said in a statement. “Our staff, volunteers and zoo animals can't wait for the community to come back to the zoo.”

Visitors 65 years of age or older, as well as those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19, should take measures to be safe and not subject themselves to the risks the virus could pose, zoo officials advised in a news release.

Guests are asked to be patient as well, because there might be longer lines at rides, food areas, giraffe feeding or viewing windows, Director of Operations Dan Sheehan said in a statement.

The zoo is predicting a $5 million revenue loss this summer because of the pandemic.

Zoo members will have exclusive access between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday to July 31, with free timed tickets available at kidszoo.org.

Members can also visit noon to 7 p.m. with no timed ticket required.

