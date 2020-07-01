16 virus deaths increase state toll to 2,448

Sixteen more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 385 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday.

A total of 2,488 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

To date, 484,196 tests have been reported to state officials, up from 476,519 Monday. The total number of residents known to have the virus is now 45,594.

In Allen County, two more residents have died, raising the county's total to 109. Thirty more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 2,679, the county health department said Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19. Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly, county officials said.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.

In DeKalb County, three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 160.

Nearly 40% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available in Indiana, the state health department said.

Any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the state said.

To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.