2 firms seek tax abatement from New Haven

Tippmann Arms Co. LLC and Tippmann Industrial Products Inc. are seeking an Economic Revitalization Area designation and tax abatement for installing $500,000 in new equipment s at the companies' property at 2955 Adams Center Road.

The property has a Fort Wayne postal address, but the application decision will be made by New Haven officials.

The company's application says the arms company wants to manufacture firearms components that will enable them to continue to make their products in the United States.

The designation will allow the company to continue as a tenant and the community to "avoid an empty building that no longer could have the funds to continue proper upkeep and maintenance," the application says.

Economic revitalization areas are to be in areas already undesirable for normal development or use of property or involve facilities that are substandard in some way that may lead to a decline in employment and tax money.

The investment will lead to six new jobs in machining and management, the application says.

