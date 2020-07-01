County Council hopeful replaced

The local Democratic Party said Tuesday it will have a new candidate for one of three at-large seats on the Allen County Council.

According to a news release, Melissa Fisher, owner of New Wave Behavior Management and lead pastor at Faith United Methodist Church, will replace fellow Democrat Marsha McCroskey on the Nov. 3 ballot.

McCroskey, the release said, had to withdraw from the race for personal reasons.

“We wish nothing but the best for Marsha and her family,” the news release said. “We are fortunate to have a community leader step up to run for County Council in her stead.”

According to contact information provided by the Allen County Election Board, the three Democrats running for at-large seats are Fisher, Stephanie Henry and Erin Fogg. The three will face Republican incumbents Ken Fries, Kyle Kerley and Robert Armstrong in November. Each Allen County Council member was paid about $18,000 last year.

Fisher, the news release said, “decided to run for office after noticing the lack of diversity on the council.” Reached via phone, Fisher said she will address residents at a news conference at 4 p.m. today outside Citizens Square in Fort Wayne.

Her platform will focus on “identifying systemic racism within the county budget and abolishing funding disparities affecting the quality of life for Black residents, communities of color, essential workers and other under-served populations,” the news release said.

