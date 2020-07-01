Foellinger adds funding for child care aid program

A $500,000 grant ensures a local program aimed at helping urban, nonprofit child care providers will continue.

The Foellinger Foundation has spent nearly $2 million to fund Associated Churches' Let's Grow! program since 2011, and foundation officials announced Tuesday it will give an additional $500,000 over three years.

The program provides grants to “struggling nonprofit urban childcare programs” to safely help children prepare for kindergarten, according to its website. To be eligible, providers “must have a focus on development of young children and care for children with the most need and least opportunity,” the website says.

The program serves more than 1,000 children each year, according to a statement from the Foellinger Foundation.

“Foellinger Foundation's mission is to strengthen organizations that serve children and families – particularly those with the greatest economic need and least opportunity,” organization President Cheryl Taylor said in a statement. “We believe our Signature Grants have made a legacy-level impact on our community. It's an exciting day to affirm our support of Associated Churches and Let's Grow!”

Associated Churches is comprised of faith-based organizations and volunteers that “pray, serve, and work together to improve our community and respond to those in need,” its website says.

