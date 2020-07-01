Letters of planned BLM rally 'a prank'

Nextdoor.com is where people report lost dogs, announce garage sales, hunt for a handyman and complain about fireworks set off in their neighborhood.

The social media app is also where people have been fretting over a purported Black Lives Matter march in Fort Wayne's Pine Valley addition.

Two residents of the north-side neighborhood recently posted unsigned letters they received with the heading “BLACK LIVES MATTER.” The letters stated, “We are going to organize a neighborhood march in this area and would like you to join us in celebrating diversity and inclusion.”

The march would be Saturday, the Fourth of July, and details would be “on the BLM website” this week, the letters said.

One letter instructed the occupant of the home to supply bottled water for participants. The other stated a portable toilet would be delivered Friday afternoon to the resident's driveway. Both urged the recipients “to hang a black towel on an outdoor light to signal your support.”

Each letter ended with “NO JUSTICE–NO PEACE.”

Alisha Nelson of ChangeMakers Fort Wayne, a group that has been protesting racial injustice and the use of excessive force by police, told The Journal Gazette that the letters are “a hoax.”

“Not sure who put it out, but it wasn't BLM for sure. We don't do that,” Nelson said in a social media message.

“We have no knowledge of that going on,” ChangeMakers activist Minny Jackson said in a telephone interview about a Pine Valley march. “I can tell you for a fact it must be a prank.”

The Journal Gazette could find nothing on the website for the national Black Lives Matter organization about a July 4 march in Fort Wayne, which does not have a BLM chapter.

The website does report that the Boston chapter will have a march and rally Saturday.

The Pine Valley letters riled more than a few Fort Wayne residents, judging by their many posts to Nextdoor. Here is a sampling:

• “Call the police immediately so they can be on top of this.”

• “Black Lives Matter has been hijacked by Marxists, and their agenda is violence, notify the police.”

• “I don't trust any of them and it can happen anywhere.”

• “We are living in scary times.”

One person called the letters “a threat.” Others referred to BLM protests and demonstrations as “riots” and warned about prospects for “chaos” and “destruction.”

Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said Tuesday in an email that the department knows about a letter but is “unsure about its validity.”

Some posts to Nextdoor expressed support for the BLM movement. Others questioned the plausibility of the Pine Valley letters, which apparently contained no return address.

“If you think a BLM protestor is going to personally address and mail a letter to you then call me because I have a bridge in China I'd like to sell you,” one person wrote on Nextdoor.

“Looks like trolling, and plenty of people are taking the bait,” another person wrote.

“For all we know, whoever punked people with these notes are reading these comments and laughing hysterically at the panic they've caused,” another wrote.

“Hey everyone let's go back to talking about lost pets and garage sales on this forum,” one suggested.

