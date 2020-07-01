Local girl's bench project wins international honor

Sammie Vance, the Fort Wayne girl known for promoting Buddy Benches, has plans for 10 a.m. today, and it's not to talk with a group about the seats that foster friendship.

Sammie instead will watch the 2020 virtual Diana Award ceremony – because she is one of the honorees.

The Diana Award is considered the most prestigious accolade people ages 9 to 25 can receive for social action or humanitarian work. It was established in memory of Princess Diana and is awarded by the charity of the same name with support from the late princess's sons, according to a news release.

Sammie, who is entering sixth grade at Blackhawk Middle School, told The Journal Gazette by email that she is honored to be recognized and is happy to represent Fort Wayne.

“I hope it inspires others to have a dream and go for it,” Sammie said. “You don't have to be an adult to make a difference; you can be a kid, too.”

The International Jugglers' Assocation nominated Sammie. The group last year created and presented Sammie an award in her name, the International Jugglers' Association Sammie Vance Youth Civic Achievement Award.

The Diana Award nominees were evaluated on criteria including their vision, social impact, leadership, service journey and inspiration to others, the release said.

Sammie has helped install more than 100 Buddy Benches worldwide. The benches are made from recycled plastic bottle caps and give lonely, shy or bullied children a place to sit to make new friends, the release said.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, described the recipients as changemakers for their generation.

“We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens,” Ojo said in a statement.

