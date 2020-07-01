Northeast Allen gets fire district

Whether to form a new fire district for several communities in northern Allen County sent sparks flying during two public meetings Tuesday afternoon.

In the end, both the Grabill Town Council and Springfield Township Advisory Board approved an interlocal agreement that would form the new Northeast Allen County Fire Territory. The groups also passed a resolution for an equipment fund.

The territory would cover Cedar Creek Township, Grabill and Springfield Township. Leo-Cedarville is not included, as it pulled out of the agreement during one of Tuesday's meetings. The district would encompass roughly 17,000 people, according to federal census data.

Details of the new arrangement remain sketchy, and the approvals did not come until after a group of residents complained about higher taxes and lack of notice of meetings. There was a discussion on the views of affected Amish farmers and the statement of Springfield Township Trustee Bill Harris that the agreement was “a flawed document.”

Added in was a state-imposed deadline of 4:45 p.m. for all the paperwork to be filed, so the vote had to be taken Tuesday or the effort would start over.

At a noon special meeting of the Grabill council, a group of about 10 residents opposed to the measure were told they couldn't come into the meeting room because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The residents were told to stay in the hallway or outside the building, where the proceedings couldn't be heard.

Additionally, one member of the group – who was carrying a sign reading, “A Message from Amish Community (with their permission) Vote NO” – was told she couldn't “protest” in the meeting room.

Lori DeWitt of Spencerville said she'd been asked to carry the sign as an expression of the opinion of residents who couldn't attend. She said she wasn't a protester but agreed to turn the sign around so the message couldn't be seen.

Springfield Township Board President Wilmer Delagrange said the three communities needed the agreement because of a lack of volunteers for the area fire departments and emergency medical services. Volunteers are getting older and there is a lack of coverage during the day, he said,

Grabill officials complained that John Eastes, president of Leo-Cedarville Town Council, had walked out of a previous meeting, costing the effort – in progress for about three years – at least $20,000. Leo-Cedarville wanted control of the new entity, the Grabill officials said. The agreement would result in a more than 14% tax increase, the town's officials said.

Jeff Smead, council vice president, said he couldn't vote for the agreement for that reason. Delagrange and Council member Claude Schrock voted in favor.

Eastes came to a 2 p.m. meeting at the Springfield Township Fire Station with a list of objections. It was the second meeting held by the body in a week, with a vote taken last Tuesday declared illegal because of lack of notice.

Eastes asked whether the board that would oversee the new district would be appointed or elected and how money would be controlled, and asked about problems with wording.

The new document gives an option for both elected and appointed members, replied Bill Harris, Springfield trustee.

Eastes countered: “If you sign this document, as flawed as it appears to be, you're making a mistake.”

“I didn't say it was fatally flawed,” said Harris, an attorney, adding he would continue to work out the details.

At both meetings, a recent meeting with Perry Township Trustee Eric Tippmann was brought up. Residents said he had offered to station three people at the eastern end of that township to cover the rest of the area until a more permanent arrangement can be made.

Mark Roemke, Springfield board member, questioned why Tippmann was stepping in at the last minute. Tippmann could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.

At both meetings, concerns were raised about the impact on the area's Amish, who were said to have met with several residents. Because of their extensive land holdings and businesses, they would bear significantly higher taxes, Eastes said.

Roemke said he wanted to include Milan and Maumee Township in a larger district. He added he would like to see talks happen with fire departments in DeKalb County as well.

Eastes said he would go back and talk with Tippmann and Leo-Cedarville officials, because the agreement could be amended.

All three Springfield Township council members – Roemke, Brian Amstutz and Dan Miller – voted for the agreement, about an hour before the deadline.

“At this point, we have to do something,” Roemke said.

