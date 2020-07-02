$450,000 awarded to support nonprofits

Seventeen programs operated by Fort Wayne nonprofits have received a total of nearly $450,000 in grant funding to support low- and moderate-income families, city leaders announced Wednesday.

The funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants, will focus on shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development for families in need.

“Now more than ever, we need to partner with local nonprofits,” Mayor Tom Henry said, standing outside the Fort Wayne Housing Authority's Brookmill Court apartment complex. “Government cannot do the work alone. We continue to support our citizens, though in this pandemic era. Now, more than ever, we need to lean on those who have made it their mission to help out those who in many cases are less fortunate.”

Henry said the amount awarded was more than double what is typically allowed in a given year. That's because Housing and Urban Development lifted restrictions on how much of the federal funds can be given to nonprofits, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The funds were administered through the city's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

Brookmill Court, on Millbrook Drive southwest of downtown Fort Wayne, will be home to a new facility run by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The Boys and Girls Clubs received $25,000 for personnel costs associated with the new facility, which will occupy two housing units in Brookmill Court with room for about 50 kids a day, CEO Joe Jordan said.

The new facility will provide after-school programming and activities during the summer months, focusing on healthy lifestyles, leadership and character, and academic success, Jordan said, speaking to reporters after the news conference. Staff will also provide mentoring and coaching to help youth navigate life's issues.

“The Fort Wayne Housing Authority is really where the kids are who need us the most,” Jordan said.

George Guy, CEO of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, said he's happy for the opportunity to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs, as the new program will provide services for some of the city's vulnerable residents. The partnership, he said, “will provide meals, innovative programming, resources for college readiness and a safe environment for the children who call this community home.”

“The new Boys & Girls Clubs couldn't have arrived at a more critical time,” Guy said. “Disparities in education, health care, food access and affordable housing are creating unprecedented barriers for our families.

“Our children deserve a fighting chance to be successful and we all must position ourselves not only as allies but as advocates for them to ensure that they are provided equitable resources.”

Renovations to the building are underway, Guy said. The Boys & Girls Clubs plans to open the doors officially in August, Jordan said.

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority received $15,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for its Transportation, Readiness, Education and Training program. That program provides Housing Authority residents with employment and personal finances training, as well as transportation to and from work.

The Housing Authority also received about $50,584 in Emergency Solutions Grants for its Ready to Rent program, which helps secure housing for homeless individuals and provides case management services to help those residents be self-sufficient.

