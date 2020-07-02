Columbia Street West building changes hands

The last piece of The Landing puzzle will land in developers' hands within the next 12 months.

The former home of Columbia Street West and Bourbon Street Hideaway, 135 W. Columbia St., has been acquired by the Allen County-Fort Wayne Development Trust. Cincinnati-based development firm The Model Group has committed to buy the property sometime in the next year, update the building and find a tenant, according to Mac Parker, the trust's chairman.

The building at the corner of Columbia and Harrison streets is the gateway to The Landing and the nearest neighbor to upscale restaurant Tolon and the new downtown boutique hotel, now under construction.

“The building is going to just be closed” in the meantime, Parker said, adding that restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic factored in that decision.

Columbia Street West owners Hank and John Freistroffer recently closed the restaurants and sold the building to reduce their financial holdings in preparation for retirement, Parker said. They will continue to own and operate Henry's on West Main Street. John Freistroffer didn't return calls seeking comment.

The Landing is a one-block stretch of West Columbia Street between Harrison and Calhoun streets. Over the years, it has been a music haven and the site of block parties, Mardi Gras festivals and other events.

A $32.6 million project now in its final stages modernized existing Italianate-style buildings in compliance with strict national historic preservation guidelines and constructed an additional building to replace the former 95-room Rosemarie Hotel.

Parker led a five-year effort to acquire property on West Columbia Street so that a developer could come in and execute a sweeping vision for a vibrant, urban neighborhood.

Restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues are beginning to occupy the buildings' first floors. Upper floors are designated for offices and residential units. Parts of the downtown redevelopment project were completed in 2019, with some tenants scheduled to open this year.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne provided the Development Trust money to buy the real estate. The loan will be repaid when The Model Group buys the property, Parker said.

That transaction will be sooner rather than later, said Jason Chamlee, The Model Group's vice president of mixed-use development. He said the developer wants “to move as quickly as possible” on the deal.

“It's a really great connector” between The Landing and the Harrison corridor, he said of the building.

Chamlee said his firm's first step will be figuring out what renovations the building needs. Then it will work to match the space with tenants. He foresees residential use for the upper floors. The expansive first floor, which includes Harrison-facing entry, could be leased to one tenant or be divided into two or three spaces, he said.

The developers have experienced “really strong” demand for commercial square footage along Columbia Street.

“If it's not 100%, it's close,” Chamlee said, adding that he's not closely tied to leasing efforts in their latter stages. “We feel pretty good about the demand for the space.”

Although he can't predict who might occupy the space, Chamlee said it would be appropriate for a new bar or restaurant to pay homage in some way to Columbia Street West, which occupied the building for 34 years.

The idea fits well with the updated 200-year-old brick buildings on The Landing.

“Kind of the mix of old and new,” he said, “is really the sweet spot.”

