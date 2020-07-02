Companies seek break to expand

Tippmann Arms Co. LLC and Tippmann Industrial Products Inc. are seeking an economic revitalization area designation and tax abatement for installing $500,000 in new equipment at the companies' property at 2955 Adams Center Road.

The property has a Fort Wayne postal address, but the application decision will be made by New Haven officials.

The company's application says the arms company wants to manufacture firearms components that will enable them to continue to make their products in the United States.

The designation will allow the company to continue as a tenant and the community to “avoid an empty building that no longer could have the funds to continue proper upkeep and maintenance,” the application says.

Economic revitalization areas are to be in areas already deemed undesirable for normal development or use of property or involve facilities that are substandard in some way that might lead to a possible decline in both employment and tax money.

The investment is expected to lead to one new job in machining and maintain 13 existing jobs. The companies are seeking a tax abatement of $18,000 over five years.

Dennis Tippmann, president, said the prediction on the new jobs number is “conservative” and there will likely be more hiring, possibly of part-time shop workers.

Tippmann said the company makes .22-caliber semi-automatic firearms. They are not assault weapons because of the small bullets but are used by hobbyists in competition shooting, he said.

The weapons are sold internationally, and the company also makes accessories, he said. The company's products are an outgrowth of another family-owned business, which manufactures paintball weapons, he said.

“The firearms industry is growing at a pretty good pace, and we're trying to keep up,” Tippmann said, adding the manufacturing equipment is scheduled to be installed by the end of October.

The measures will be discussed at an upcoming New Haven City Council meeting.

