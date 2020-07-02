Embassy offering space for free

Organizations wanting to use the Embassy Theatre for discussions and events focused on the advancement of racial equality and community healing will not have to pay basic rental or equipment fees, the facility announced Wednesday.

“This is a time for participation. Actively moving forward. Face-to-face discussions. Respectfully making plans together to be united in our goals for equality and to understand why we are fighting alongside each other for a kinder future,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Fees will be waived through July 31, 2021.

Nationwide and local protests against racial injustice have followed the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis police custody.

Demonstrations in Fort Wayne began May 29. The initial protests devolved from peaceful demonstrations to gatherings that included vandalism and tear gas deployed by police to disperse the crowd.

The Embassy said it is reaching out to community leaders and minorities “to offer a bridge, a safe harbor, a gathering space to develop a healthier and more compassionate future.” The downtown facility can host large and small groups while accommodating social distancing, the theater said.

“It is our duty as a corporate citizen to offer the community our resources,” it added.

