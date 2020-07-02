Fisher wants change on county council

Surrounded by a crowd of supporters, Fort Wayne resident Melissa Fisher on Wednesday officially kicked off her campaign for an at-large seat on the Allen County Council.

“After witnessing the recent protests firsthand, it has become clear that diversity is needed in this city and it is needed now,” Fisher said. “Our great city has one female member on County Council: Sheila Curry-Campbell. She also happens to be the only person of color on the council.”

Fisher said she wants the future of Allen County to include “ethical, diverse and positive leadership” working toward a common goal.

“It is time to move forward and it is time to change the narrative by considering all constituents of Allen County, what they want, and what their needs are,” she said.

Fisher was nominated for the seat after a previous candidate, Marsha McCroskey, withdrew from the race for personal reasons, the Allen County Democratic Party said Tuesday. Fisher is the owner of New Wave Behavior Management and lead pastor at Faith United Methodist Church.

Fisher, along with fellow Democrats Erin Fogg and Stephanie Henry, will face Republican County Council incumbents Robert Armstrong, Ken Fries and Kyle Kerley on Nov. 3.

If elected, Fisher said she will work to examine the county's financial priorities with the goal of moving more funding toward community initiatives, particularly mental health services.

“We are all in a season of rapid and profound change. It is time to ensure our funds are used to make positive impacts in our community,” she said. “We have the power to change our community for the better and show our future generations they have a voice and it will always be heard in Allen County.”

City Council members Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, as well as County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, were among those present Wednesday to support Fisher.

Speaking to the crowd, Hines said he's known Fisher for years and described her as “a servant leader” who is committed to the community.

Chambers said she is “super excited” that Fisher decided to throw her hat into the ring for the November general election.

“I know that you are capable, I know that you are about the people and I know that you can't be out-worked,” Chambers told the candidate.

Curry-Campbell said she endorses Fisher for the position and said she's confident Fisher “will do an awesome job” if elected.

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, was unable to attend Wednesday's news conference but issued a statement supporting Fisher's candidacy.

“I fully support the candidacy of Melissa Fisher. I believe the citizens of Allen County will be well-served under her leadership,” Tucker said.

“Her commitment to the community is without question, and her leadership experience will be a helpful contribution to budgetary discussions at the council.”

