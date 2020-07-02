Local business owner hosts DC trip

Tee Cook, owner of All-in-1 Cakes and Events LLC, is a planner. Since 2015, she has planned weddings and corporate events, providing DJs, officiants, and of course, sweets that she bakes.

Her planner instinct kicked in after she heard about plans for a late August march on Washington, D.C., in response to growing concerns about racial injustice. Cook did what she's been doing for the last five years and made a plan to get involved.

Nationally known civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at George Floyd's memorial in Minneapolis and announced he would march in Washington on Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s march in 1963. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech that day.

Cook in early June created the Facebook event “Get On the Bus Trip to DC March” after a friend, Tonnette Griffin-Trotter, asked about planning a trip.

A licensed travel agent, Cook had previously organized shopping trips with a charter bus service and was already planning a trip with Katrina Tucker. Tucker is the owner of Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Emporium, a clothing and product customization service. Once Griffin-Trotter shared the idea, the three started to figure out the details.

“This has always been a part of me,” Cook said. “Civil rights for Black and brown (people) have always been very, very important to me. So it gives me chills to know that I am marching where my ancestors marched for me.”

Cook, Griffin-Trotter and Tucker worked out event costs, booked a hotel, created a payment plan for those unable to pay the lump sum of $300 up front, and even contacted the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. to arrange a field trip.

They also took safety into account. The trip is limited to those 18 and older, and conornavirus safety precautions will be taken.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 10 people indicated on the event posting on Eventbrite.com they were going, and nearly 80 indicated an interest.

Cook said she has been advocating for the Black community in Fort Wayne and Black-owned businesses for years. She has attended protests and marches and has hosted Events in Color, an event that promotes Black-owned businesses, for the past four years at Grand Wayne Center.

Cook said she is marching for her family and for future generations, but she already has noticed a positive change after the recent protests connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To see the solidarity in 2020 that we didn't have in 1997 is amazing to me,” she said. “And I want to go. I want to show us off.”

Cook hopes that the march will inspire change.

“We've been screaming enough is enough,” she said. “We need your knees off our necks in so many different ways.

“And so we need your knee off our necks so we can get loans to get businesses. We need your knee off our necks so our kids can get better education. We need your knee off out necks for so many different reasons because we cannot breathe.”