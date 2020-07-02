Not fully back: State at Stage 4.5

Indiana won't end its COVID-19 restrictions by moving to Stage 5 on Saturday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday at his weekly virtual news conference on fighting the virus.

Instead, the governor proposed a “Stage 4.5” to his Back on Track plan – when some open-air events will be allowed under guidelines, but bars, restaurants, event venues and some other indoor gathering spaces will need to continue Stage 4 restrictions.

The 4.5 stage will continue until July 18, the governor said.

Holcomb said officials considered the experience of other areas around the nation, including neighboring states, which have seen an upward trend in cases and hospitalizations, in pushing the pause button.

Also considered: “a slight uptick” in cases and hospitalizations in Indiana, Holcomb said. The state is not seeing cases at the level that would overwhelm hospitals, he said, but he does not want to see that happen or have the state forced into closing down again.

“A date doesn't drive us,” Holcomb said. “data do.”

He said studies have shown the risk of transmission is up to 19 times less when people are outdoors in green lighting fairs and festivals. But he said participants should wear masks and practice social distancing.

But the ruling will allow parades and fireworks events to take place during the July 4 weekend, the governor said.

Stage 4 restrictions still in effect:

• Indoor gatherings such as weddings are still limited to 250 people, with social distancing. Conventions at that level of attendance are permitted.

• Restaurants may serve patrons in indoor dining rooms at 75% of capacity if social distancing is practiced. Bar seating and nightclub capacity is at 50% with social distancing.

• Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites, plus movie theaters and bowling alleys may operate at 50% of capacity and so may amusement parks and water parks.

• Nursing homes may start outdoor visitation beginning July 4 and begin indoor visitation with precautions by mid-July, with some starting earlier.

Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for Indiana Family and Social Services, announced the state is going to release facility-specific data shortly. That has not been done and the state has been widely criticized.

Data will be on a public online dashboard but it's unclear when it will be finished. Information will go back to March 1. He said cases among patients and staff at long-term care facilities have declined by 77% and deaths by 83% since a peak in April.

The news conference came on a day when the state health department reported an additional 371 cases and eight deaths, bringing totals to 45,952 cases and 2,456 confirmed deaths, with 196 more suspected deaths, said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

But the state is experiencing variable conditions in different areas. Although Marion County, the state's most populous county, has had large numbers of cases, it reported no deaths Tuesday. But she mentioned Elkhart, St. Joseph and Vanderburgh counties as areas where upticks are occurring.

The Allen County Department of Health reported Wednesday another county resident has died from COVID-19 and 26 people have tested positive, bringing the total to 2,705 cases and 110 deaths as of Wednesday. One additional case was reported in a DeKalb County resident.

Holcomb also debuted a “Masks Up” campaign to promote mask-wearing in public, although he has not made wearing a mask mandatory. However, local governments or employers are free to make their own rules, he said.

“I hope people see it as cool, that I'm doing my patriotic duty to do this,” he said of wearing a mask in public.

