Thursday, July 02, 2020 1:00 am
Not fully back: State at Stage 4.5
5th stage pushed to July 18; case 'uptick' cited
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
Indiana won't end its COVID-19 restrictions by moving to Stage 5 on Saturday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday at his weekly virtual news conference on fighting the virus.
Instead, the governor proposed a “Stage 4.5” to his Back on Track plan – when some open-air events will be allowed under guidelines, but bars, restaurants, event venues and some other indoor gathering spaces will need to continue Stage 4 restrictions.
The 4.5 stage will continue until July 18, the governor said.
Holcomb said officials considered the experience of other areas around the nation, including neighboring states, which have seen an upward trend in cases and hospitalizations, in pushing the pause button.
Also considered: “a slight uptick” in cases and hospitalizations in Indiana, Holcomb said. The state is not seeing cases at the level that would overwhelm hospitals, he said, but he does not want to see that happen or have the state forced into closing down again.
“A date doesn't drive us,” Holcomb said. “data do.”
He said studies have shown the risk of transmission is up to 19 times less when people are outdoors in green lighting fairs and festivals. But he said participants should wear masks and practice social distancing.
But the ruling will allow parades and fireworks events to take place during the July 4 weekend, the governor said.
Stage 4 restrictions still in effect:
• Indoor gatherings such as weddings are still limited to 250 people, with social distancing. Conventions at that level of attendance are permitted.
• Restaurants may serve patrons in indoor dining rooms at 75% of capacity if social distancing is practiced. Bar seating and nightclub capacity is at 50% with social distancing.
• Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites, plus movie theaters and bowling alleys may operate at 50% of capacity and so may amusement parks and water parks.
• Nursing homes may start outdoor visitation beginning July 4 and begin indoor visitation with precautions by mid-July, with some starting earlier.
Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for Indiana Family and Social Services, announced the state is going to release facility-specific data shortly. That has not been done and the state has been widely criticized.
Data will be on a public online dashboard but it's unclear when it will be finished. Information will go back to March 1. He said cases among patients and staff at long-term care facilities have declined by 77% and deaths by 83% since a peak in April.
The news conference came on a day when the state health department reported an additional 371 cases and eight deaths, bringing totals to 45,952 cases and 2,456 confirmed deaths, with 196 more suspected deaths, said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.
But the state is experiencing variable conditions in different areas. Although Marion County, the state's most populous county, has had large numbers of cases, it reported no deaths Tuesday. But she mentioned Elkhart, St. Joseph and Vanderburgh counties as areas where upticks are occurring.
The Allen County Department of Health reported Wednesday another county resident has died from COVID-19 and 26 people have tested positive, bringing the total to 2,705 cases and 110 deaths as of Wednesday. One additional case was reported in a DeKalb County resident.
Holcomb also debuted a “Masks Up” campaign to promote mask-wearing in public, although he has not made wearing a mask mandatory. However, local governments or employers are free to make their own rules, he said.
“I hope people see it as cool, that I'm doing my patriotic duty to do this,” he said of wearing a mask in public.
Also
Jobless claims fraud probed
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is investigating – and putting holds on – many recently filed COVID-19 pandemic unemployment claims, the department announced Thursday.
DWD is trying to prevent the system from the threat of fraud, a news release said.
“We have been monitoring situations in other states, and now similar attempts of fraud are targeting Indiana,” Regina Ashley, chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer, said in the release.
“DWD is working vigilantly to ensure these attempts to cheat the system are caught and that payments are not falsely distributed.”
Department statistics show first-time claims have decreased weekly since the week ending April 11. But they went up from 24,952 for the week ending June 13 to 31,885 the following week, about a 22% increase.
Fraud, the release said, can range from international crime rings that steal people's personal information or identities to file a claim, often using names of employees who are still employed, to employees who continue collecting unemployment after returning to work.
Scammers can use personal information to collect unemployment in a name, or change a bank account number to one of their own, the release continues.
The department encourages people claiming unemployment to protect their personal information and to provide requested claims information through the official department portal online. The department has a fraud-reporting webpage at www.unemployment.in.gov.
Testing site moving
Fort Wayne's state testing site for the coronavirus will relocate Monday, the Allen County Department of Health said Wednesday.
The new site will be at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone seeking a test should schedule by phone at 888-634-1116 or online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. No symptoms or preexisting conditions are required.
The current testing location at the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department will close today, the department said.
More information and additional testing locations in Allen County and Indiana are at www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.
