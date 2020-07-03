Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Homestead to cancel graduation

Homestead High School has canceled its graduation ceremonies, which were to take place July 8 and 9.

The school cited Gov. Eric Holcomb's edict to refrain from entering Stage 5 on July 4, which would have lifted all virus restrictions. The school said it is not rescheduling the ceremonies.

“We appreciate the manner in which our students and the Homestead community have supported us, waited patiently and demonstrated hope,” Principal Park Ginder wrote in a statement. “You are a special group of young people who, when faced with extraordinary circumstances in the spring, rose to the challenge in a way that should make you proud and give you confidence in your ability to succeed in all of your future endeavors.”

2020 ACD Festival gets canceled

The 2020 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is canceled, organizers said Thursday.

Leslie Peel, festival executive director said, the board made the decision Wednesday night.

“This is not a decision to which the board of directors arrived lightly, but one made out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping the health and safety of our community, volunteers, vendors and attendees as our top priority,” Thursday's emailed statement said.

“We were saddened to hear that the ACD Club would be unable to attend the 2020 festival, but completely support their decision. While not the only reason behind our cancellation, their decision was an integral part of ours.”

The 2020 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival was set to celebrate their 64th year, in addition to the ACD Club's celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Co.

GE retiree club calls off gathering

The General Electric Quarter Century Club's annual get-together, normally scheduled for the Saturday after Labor Day, has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release Thursday.

The club, consisting of several hundred GE retirees, has been in existence for more than 100 years.

The club said it expects the 2021 event will take place as usual.

Veterans group to go on with parade

The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations will move forward with plans to present the Independence Day parade on Saturday in Fort Wayne.

The council said in a news release Thursday that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's announcement Wednesday of Stage 4.5 of Indiana's Back on Track Plan clears the way for an outdoor parade to take place. Organizers ask all parade viewers to be mindful of social distancing and recommend wearing face coverings in areas where distancing is not possible.

Council Commander James Olds said 46 individual entries are planned for the parade route.

– Journal Gazette