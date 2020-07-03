Cyclists, sellers on bumpy ride

Sheri Mann has been living a retailer's nightmare for much of this year.

Customer demand is way, way up at Summit City Bicycles & Fitness. But supply is way, way down, the co-owner said.

Two factors are at work, Mann said. Both relate to the coronavirus.

China, which makes many of the bicycles sold in the U.S., closed factories for two months early this year to control the virus' spread. That's your drop in supply.

“There's actually a global shortage,” said Mann, who has been in the bike business 26 years.

And consumers who are sick and tired of being cooped up at home are looking for ways to get out and get active. Some are walking or running. Others are turning to two wheels. That's your jump in demand.

Susan Page is among those who favor riding. The retired Fort Wayne woman's knee pain makes her a potential candidate for replacement surgery.

Her husband, Mike Page, is a 68-year-old cycling enthusiast who rides at least two hours on Sunday mornings and takes summer cycling trips of up to 400 miles.

His birthday present to his wife, who will turn 67 in late July, is a bicycle with an electric motor, which will give her an extra boost when she needs it.

Although the local trail system is great, he said, “she never wanted to hit those hills.”

When Mike Page ordered the bicycle, he was told it would be November or December before it came in.

“We have hundreds of bikes on back order right now. We don't know what's coming in,” Mann said of partial shipments periodically arriving at the shop, 3801 Lima Road.

She expects shipments to arrive in July and August before really picking up in the fall.

Many of the most dedicated riders already have invested in bicycles that can cost $3,500 or more. Options at the other end of the price range – starting at about $400 – were the most in demand when the store reopened after a two-month spring shutdown.

“The most affordable bikes went quickly,” Mann said.

Mike Page noticed the shortage.

“They had bicycles in there, but you could tell it was a lot less than they normally have,” he said.

The Summit City Bicycles staff contacted Mike Page two or three weeks after he placed the order and asked whether he'd be willing to accept a “rose,” or light pink, version of the battery-boosted bike rather than the silver-colored one he'd requested. He agreed to the substitution in order to get rolling sooner.

Susan Page admitted it's not her favorite color, but she considers regular exercise a quality-of-life issue.

“If I don't get out and exercise, I don't get around as well,” she said.

“I'm trying to get to know it,” she said Wednesday, the day they picked up her new ride. The couple were taking turns on the bicycle before heading out on an evening jaunt to visit some of their grandchildren.

“This is going to be a fun birthday present,” she added.

