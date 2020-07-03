Fireworks a booming business

Coronavirus cancellations are causing fireworks sales to explode.

Stores that sell fireworks have seen an increase in sales because many public fireworks displays are canceled due to coronavirus concerns, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The city of Fort Wayne on Wednesday announced it has postponed its downtown fireworks display. Some surrounding communities including Auburn, Garrett and Kendallville have also postponed or canceled shows.

Laurie Beaverson, manager at Phantom Fireworks, said her store has experienced a dramatic increase in sales.

“The sales are astronomical. It's just ridiculous,” she said. “It's the best year we've had in a long, long time.”

Beaverson said she worried about how the coronavirus might affect business when many had to shut down for about two months because of the pandemic and rushed to stock shelves after reopening in May. Now, Beaverson said she's had many first-time customers as public displays have been canceled.

Dori Miller, owner and operator of Funner Fireworks, said she has seen an increase in sales but thinks it may be due to months of self-isolating rather than shows being canceled.

“I think it's just parents and kids are bored and that's something the family can do after dinner,” she said. “And it's different than what they've been doing for the last three or four months.”

Miller said she's seen an increase in popularity of novelty fireworks. Novelties are small fireworks usually for children, like poppers or snaps.

Miller also said she's seen more neighbors coming in together looking for products for joint at-home displays and has had multiple first-time buyers.

People should take safety precautions before thinking about a home show, Miller said. She suggested having a water hose available, making sure house and garage doors are shut before lighting a firecracker, and letting ones that were lit cool off in the yard overnight before disposing of them.

Miller said to also consider yard space and nearby trees. Large yards away from trees are best for firecrackers.

Tom Tracy, chief operating officer of Spectrum Fireworks, agreed safety is important for at-home shows. Tracy said he works with each customer and takes their lot space into account when selling products. He recommends monitoring small children around products such as sparklers, always wearing safety goggles, and being sober when running a show.

Tracy has also seen an increase in first-time fireworks buyers.

Tracy attributes an increase in fireworks sales to cancellations, as well as people eager to celebrate the holiday together after months of isolation.

“People have been locked down for quite a bit, and we haven't been able to do our normal things,” he said. “And this is the first real thing to me that is some form of normalcy.”