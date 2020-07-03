Holcomb to Hoosiers: 'Mask Up'

If you're thinking of heading to Indianapolis in the near future, prepare to “Mask Up,” as Gov. Eric Holcomb puts it.

#MaskUpHoosiers is the name of the governor's new advertising and social media campaign to encourage Hoosiers to wear a mask voluntarily when in public situations where social distancing isn't feasible.

But Indianapolis – unlike the Fort Wane area – has now made mask-wearing mandatory in indoor public spaces and outdoor spaces where social distancing can't be accomplished.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued the order Thursday. The requirement takes effect July 9. And the new rule has teeth: People who don't comply may be fined. The rule applies to everyone older than 2.

Three Indiana counties – Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph – have enacted similar mandatory mask rules.

Fort Wayne, however, is sticking to its voluntary compliance stance, John Perlich, spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry, said Thursday.

“At this time, the city of Fort Wayne is continuing to follow the state of Indiana's plan that calls for masks being highly recommended but not required,” he said in an email.

“We strongly encourage residents to wear a mask, and we have joined the state's effort as we continue to highlight the public health benefits of masks.”

Allen County reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and no new deaths. That is the lowest number of new cases reported since June 22.

Allen County cases Thursday stood at 2,720, and confirmed deaths remained at 110. A spokeswoman could not be reached Thursday for comment on whether the county would consider making mask-wearing mandatory.

In Indianapolis and Marion County, exceptions to mask-wearing are being made for patrons in bars and restaurants while eating and drinking – although patrons must wear masks while waiting or entering and leaving.

Also subject to an exception is exercising indoors in a way that wearing a mask would not be feasible, including swimming, or outdoors in groups of less than 25.

Marion County's COVID-19 cases have dropped in recent weeks, but health officials there decided the situation in nearby states and other areas of Indiana warranted the new rule, said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, the county's health director.

Ohio and Michigan have seen increases of more than 90% in the 14-day rolling average of new cases, Caine said during a Thursday news conference. Indiana, by contrast, has seen a 2% increase, she said.

But, Caine added, “We have to understand we're just a plane ride away or car travel” from areas with surging cases. That argues for caution, she said.

Indianapolis has had more than 11,380 people test positive for COVID-19, according to state statistics. That's about a quarter of the approximately 46,000 cases in Indiana. The county's 630 confirmed deaths amount to about 27% of all state deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,133 cases, with 1,214 reported between June 12 and Wednesday. The county's infection rate is the fourth highest in the state. Officials there said they hope to avoid arrests or citations of the maskless through voluntary compliance.

The Elkhart rule says anyone over age 3 must mask up, although bar and restaurant patrons are generally exempted.

Lafayette and West Lafayette officials also have seriously considered making masks mandatory in recent days. Michigan, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas and Kentucky are among many more with statewide mandates. Cities with mandates include Nashville, Tennessee, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner, appealed to the cooperative nature of Hoosiers during a coronavirus news conference Wednesday. The event featured the announcement that Indiana would not fully move to the final stage of the governor's Back on Track reopening plan.

They stressed that wearing a mask protects other people, including members of high-risk groups.

Citing studies, Holcomb said Wednesday a mask makes it 19 times less likely for someone to spread the virus.

Indiana on Thursday reported 453 confirmed new cases statewide and 13 deaths, bringing the total to 46,387 cases and 2,469 confirmed deaths, with an additional 193 suspected deaths in people who had no positive test result.

Box on Wednesday acknowledged masking up might be uncomfortable and inconvenient.

“I promise you it's worth it,” she said, “because you could save a life.”

