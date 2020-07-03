Old parking meters get new mission

After workers removed all of the old coin-only parking meters from downtown Fort Wayne two years ago, officials were left with a problem: What to do with all of the outdated equipment collecting dust in storage.

“We'd been trying to find a buyer for them, like a municipality,” City Clerk Lana Keesling said. “But they're coin-only meters and the (meters') poles and housings were refurbished. Nobody wants them.”

For a while, it seemed the only option was to scrap them. But after she read about similar initiatives in other cities, Keesling said an idea was developed for a city project to raise money for local nonprofits, particularly those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

That idea has turned into a six-month initiative called “Meters with a Mission.”

The initiative will start in mid-July, Keesling said. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has partnered with the city and is handling the administrative work to accompany the project, coordinating with participating businesses.

The reason Greater Fort Wayne Inc. got involved was simple: It's the right thing to do, said Dan Watson, the organization's director of marketing.

“These nonprofits, how they raise a lot of their funds is through big events. With COVID, big events are off the table, so the question became how could we help them cushion that blow,” he said. “Lana came to us with this idea, and we said 'Yeah!'”

Watson said Greater Fort Wayne Inc. offered the opportunity to some of its members Tuesday, then opened it up to the organization's board of directors Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, most of the 30 available meters were spoken for, Watson said.

Next week, the meters will be delivered to participating downtown businesses, Keesling said. Participants will be able to paint or decorate the meters, and city workers will install them on the sidewalk outside a couple weeks later. The money deposited will be collected and donated to various nonprofits throughout the area.

“With the Public Art Commission downtown and all of the stuff we're doing artistically downtown, it makes sense to take the meters, paint them and decorate them and turn them into a fun and decorative art project,” she said. “Anything that goes into them will be sent to whatever not-for-profit the company that has adopted the meter determines.”

Keesling said each meter will collect funds for a different nonprofit. Participating companies were able to choose which entity they wanted to support on a first-come, first-served basis, to avoid duplication, she said.

“We want to share the excitement and the fun at a time when nonprofits are hurting, because fundraisers are canceled and raising money in other ways has been difficult,” Keesling said.

There's almost no cost to the city, since it already owns the meters, Keesling said. The only cost involved relates to the time and labor required to deliver the meters, install them and collect the donations.

It's not a requirement, but Keesling said she hopes participating businesses will consider matching donations to “whatever level they can.”

Businesses are free to decorate the meters as they wish, Keesling said, noting that the decorations don't have to be done professionally.

One meter, adopted by Fort Wayne Parking Control, was made to look like an old-fashioned gumball machine, she added. That meter, which does not actually dispense the gumballs inside, was placed outside Citizens Square.

The meters, along with a list of participating businesses and nonprofit recipients, will be unveiled after companies have had time to decorate them.

Each meter will be marked to identify the business sponsor and the nonprofit that will receive the funds, so donors are aware of which organizations they are donating to, Watson added.

The business community's response to the project isn't a surprise, Watson added.

“This is a community that helps itself; it's the City that Saved Itself, and the business community is stepping up again,” he said. “It's not a huge surprise, but it is gratifying.”

