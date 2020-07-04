ACLU adds plaintiffs to lawsuit against city

In an affidavit filed in U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, the American Civil Liberties Union is requesting a jury trial for individual protesters and has expanded its list of plaintiffs to 13 from an initial three.

The suit, filed Wednesday, also calls for a preliminary injunction to stop police agencies from using “unreasonable force against protest activities,” that would include tear gas, pepper spray, stun grenades and rubber bullets.

The suit was filed on behalf of Black & Brown Liberation, formed about three months ago, around the time of protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

During the protests on May 29 to 30 and June 14 to 15, Fort Wayne police and other law enforcement agencies used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters, the suit states.

Some protesters who gave testimony in the suit allege that Fort Wayne officers threw tear gas out of moving vehicles. Others say that protesters were cornered and then assaulted with pepper spray and rubber bullets.

The affidavit says the plaintiffs want to continue peaceful protests on the Courthouse Green and nearby public places, “but do not want to be exposed to the violence that law enforcement unleashed on the organization's members and other persons at the earlier protests,” the affidavit states.

Fort Wayne police arrested and issued warrants for about 100 protesters in the days following the protests. Some, who said they were enraged at the use of tear gas, lobbed water bottles at police who stood in a line at Clinton and Berry Streets. There were also some in the protest crowd who smashed more than 50 windows downtown, but it's not clear if Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office have identified them.

The local protests were organized after a white Minneapolis police officer killed an unarmed black man, George Floyd, on May 24.

Floyd's death ignited national protests.

Taylor Raymond Crane, Kendall Dimond and Matt Carmer were the original plaintiffs. New plaintiffs include Alisha Rauch, Janet Badia, Ben Schoch, Nancy Virtue, Francisco Navarro, Kayla Harrington, Emma Baker, Skyler Darnell, Nicole LaBossier and Amanda Joseph.

Their individual stories appear in the affidavit. The ACLU suit asks the court to take on the complaint, stop certain police actions, award damages to individuals cited in the complaint and award “reasonable” attorneys fees and costs.

