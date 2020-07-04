City soldier's fate detailed

Clarence Edward Cremer Jr.'s family never knew the full story about his death during World War II.

Cremer, a Fort Wayne native, was a private in the U.S. Army when he was aboard the HMT Rohna the afternoon of Nov. 26, 1943 – the day after Thanksgiving. The British transport ship was part of a convoy of about 24 ships headed for the Suez Canal en route to India and China when it was sunk by the world's first guided missile dropped from a German plane.

Of the 2,388 passengers aboard, 1,149 were killed in the attack about 15 miles off the coast of Algeria. Cremer was among the 1,015 U.S. soldiers who perished. Although it's one of the worst losses of life at sea during the war, little was known about the sinking for decades.

An Ultravision Films documentary about the tragedy has been in the works for about a year. Michael Walsh, co-producer and story consultant, said this week he expects the film, “Rohna: Classified,” to be finished in about 18 months.

Rohnaclassified.com, a website about the documentary, says the U.S. War Department classified information about the attack, ordering the more than 900 survivors not to talk or write home about it under threats of court-martial. Most of the bodies of those who died were never recovered, and family members went to their graves never knowing what really happened to their loved ones who were on the Rohna.

“It broke my heart a lot of people didn't know about this,” said Walsh, a board member and former president of the Rohna Survivors Memorial Association who has written two books about the sinking.

Ron Koenig of Fort Wayne began researching his family's ancestry several years ago and realized he knew very little about his uncle, Clarence Edward Cremer Jr. Koenig's mother – Cremer's sister – and grandmother – Cremer's mother – knew only that Cremer died at sea, Koenig said.

“I'm the first to learn the truth,” Koenig said. “They never learned the truth.”

Cremer's death was made public about six months after the sinking. A May 19, 1944, front-page story in the News-Sentinel said the War Department officially listed Cremer “dead as a result of enemy action.” The story said he was aboard a ship that was sunk, with the loss of 1,000 soldiers, in the European Theater, but doesn't give the exact location, name the ship or explain how it sank.

Born in 1918, Cremer graduated from South Side High School and was working at General Electric when he entered the service. He was in the Army's 31st Signal Construction Battalion headed to the Burma campaign when the Rohna sank. He was one of 16 men from Indiana aboard the ship.

Both his mother and grandmother referred to him by his middle name, Ed. Koenig recalled a picture of Niagara Falls that Cremer had given his mother which hung in her dining room. When examining the picture in the mid-1960s, Koenig found a note from Cremer attached to the back of the photo that said he wasn't comfortable going to war, but felt it was his duty to serve.

None of the men on the Rohna had seen combat when the ship was hit about 4:30 p.m. “They were all green,” Walsh said.

Three rescue ships – the USS Pioneer, a Red Cross ship called the Clan Campbell and the HMS Atherstone – reported sailing through a sea of floating bodies. The Pioneer had to leave after taking on more than 600 survivors, raising safety concerns.

Walsh believes there was little publicity about the attack because the U.S. didn't want Americans to learn it was caused by the world's first radio-guided, rocket-propelled missile dropped by the Germans. “It was one of those wonder weapons,” he said. The U.S. also didn't want to publicly blame England for its handling of the disaster, he said.

The sinking also became overshadowed by other events during the war, he said.

Walsh later joined the Rohna Survivors Memorial Association. The group had its first reunion in 1993. Walsh's two books, “Rohna Memories 1” and “Rohna Memories 2,” are based on interviews with survivors.

Cremer's body was never recovered, but his name is memorialized on a headstone at Lindenwood Cemetery and on a bronze plaque in Memorial Coliseum's Memorial Hall that has the names of other Allen County residents who died in World Wars I and II.

