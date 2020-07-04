Community events help those who are in need

Free pizza, free clothes and fellowship was the way friends described their Friday community event “This Is For You!”

Vehicles pulled up, folding tables were quickly set up and then came the bottled drinks and stacks of pizza boxes as a group of community-minded young friends got ready to spread some love.

“We all pitched in,” said Rosie Polanco as she started folding baby clothes with Abigail Ratliff and Shantayl Dominguez.

Dezha Lattimore and Dwan Lowe, founders of the local protest group Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters – or FIRM – also helped coordinate the event.

At first the friends set up their tables at the vacant Walgreens store at Southgate Plaza on East Pettit Avenue.

Last week, they held a similar event at the same parking lot, but Friday it quickly ended when three police cars drove up and officers told them the owner of the shopping center, Kellams Enterprises, said they had to leave.

“The tenants are complaining,” said a Kellams spokesman on-site.

The food and clothing were quickly packed up and the group left peacefully for Kettler Park off Paulding Road, a couple of blocks away.

Lattimore and Lowe led a peaceful demonstration June 12 at Citizens Square. Over the loudspeaker, they invited Mayor Tom Henry to come out and talk to them.

Some progress was made June 18 when Henry created “Moving Forward Together,” a plan that includes a Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice, Lattimore said.

City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, will chair the commission.

FIRM has about 13 committee members and is planning a block party at the former Kmart on South Anthony Boulevard.

It will be another community event with DJs and food vendors that Lattimore and Lowe hope will attract other protest groups that have formed in Fort Wayne since national protests began after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The event has already been permitted, Lattimore said.

