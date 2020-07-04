Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

State to receive at-home test kits

Indiana is among the first states that will receive Kroger at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., received an Emergency Use Authorization for the at-home collection kit.

The kits will first be available for Kroger's front-line associates beginning Monday before being made available to other businesses and organizations. The kits will be processed in partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, which eventually hopes to process 60,000 tests weekly.

The tests will include a live video chat through telehealth to ensure they are administered correctly.

The kits will initially be available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. Additional states will be added in the coming weeks, according to the news release.

First Merchants gives to nonprofits

First Merchants Corporation, Indiana's second-largest financial services holding company, announced Friday it will donate funds to 19 nonprofit organizations in the Fort Wayne area that support communities negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The donation is part of a $1 million commitment First Merchants announced earlier this spring.

Bridge of Grace, Community Harvest Food Bank, Matthew 25, Rescue Mission, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and YWCA NEIN are among the recipients.

“Our strength stems from the Fort Wayne region's strength, and during this time of great need, we stand strong and ready to provide additional support,” First Merchants CEO Michael C. Rechin said in a statement.

Regional presidents in each of the company's markets requested funds for nonprofit organizations in their communities with an emphasis on those serving on the front lines of the response effort, according to a news release.

New Haven HS alters graduation

New Haven High School has announced changes to its graduation ceremony because of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan to refrain from entering Stage 5, which would lift all virus restrictions.

Students will still be able to receive their diplomas at the Memorial Coliseum ceremony at 1:30 p.m. July 11, but the ceremony will now be livestreamed to family members, who will not be able to attend. Based on the governor's order, the site or venue may only have 250 people together for indoor and outdoor events.

Parking will be available free to students, who are asked to arrive at the Main Area of the Coliseum with their cap, gown and masks and proceed directly to their seats, maintaining proper social distancing.

– The Journal Gazette