Utility bills rise as virus cuts trips from home

With summer in full swing, many people are concerned about rising utility bills.

Bloomberg News reported people will experience higher utility bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of unemployment and working from home, many people will be keeping their lights on and air conditioning running for longer than they normally would.

Some may see bill increases as much as $50 a month in a time where money may be tight. This issue disproportionately affects lower-income families, who can spend up to 9% of their total income on utilities.

Carmen Cumberland, executive president of Fort Wayne Community Harvest food bank, said she's seen a big increase in the number of people visiting the nonprofit, many for the first time.

“Our distribution has probably gone up at least 30% percent,” Cumberland said.

She said the food bank has served as many as 5,000 cars a week from its drive-thru service over the last three months.

Kristie McCormick, a Decatur resident who works at The Next Page Bookstore, said her family has seen big changes in their utility bills. She rents a home she shares with her mother.

“We always wash our hands, but now we're so paranoid we wash our hands much more than we used to,” she said.

McCormick said this may be contributing to her higher water bills, along with switching to washing her clothes on hot to kill germs.

“You don't think of all the things you're changing, the little habits and how they add up for utility costs,” McCormick said.

McCormick said she was home for most of the time after the bookstore closed during Indiana's stay-at-home order. She used more power than she would during the times she would normally be at work.

Tonya Miller, a homeowner in Decatur, said that she got a second job when the pandemic happened in order to have more job security.

Miller is the owner of Just Because gift shop. She bought the store in January and said her business was shut down for six weeks, using her stimulus check to sustain the business.

“I did what I could do, did a couple curbside pickups, and just kind of stuck it out,” Miller said.

Miller has been working through the pandemic, and said she has been doing more at-home cooking, but hasn't seen a huge change in her utility bills.

J. Tubbs, owner of YM3 Music Group LLC in Fort Wayne, said he plans to prepare for the summer by making small payments to his utility provider.

Tubbs said his business has slowed down considerably since the pandemic, but he still has some weddings booked.

“Make sure to communicate with the service provider,” he said. “A lot of them are understanding at this time.”

McCormick said she is concerned about the cost of utilities during summer months, particularly costs from air conditioning.

“We've talked about steps we can take to keep the bill lower,” she said, “but it's hard when it's 95 out and you're home all the time. There's not much you can really do.”