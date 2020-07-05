6 more Hoosiers die from virus, state says

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has reported 522 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 47,432, state health officials said Saturday.

The state's health department also said that an additional six people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,494 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Indiana. Health officials say another 193 deaths are probably linked to the virus in the state.

Those probable deaths are on clinical diagnosis of patients who did not have a positive test on record.

In Allen County, another 18 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,763 cases. The pandemic has caused 129 deaths in Allen County as of Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Allen County Department of Health's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov/.

The state health department also reported that the intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remained steady. As of Saturday, nearly 41% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators remained available.

The health department reported that a total of 512,288 coronavirus tests had been conducted as of Saturday, an increase of about 8,000 in one day.

Gov. Eric Holcomb decided last week to keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues until at least July 18 because of what he said were concerns about a possible increase in coronavirus cases across the state even though deaths and hospitalizations have dropped significantly over the past month.